Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BYD beats Dacia, Honda and Citroen: Chinese EV giant already outsells ‘big’ UK brands

EV sales were up slightly last month year-on-year, but overall car sales were down as buyers tried to dodge increased road tax

By:Tom Jervis
9 May 2025
BYD Seal - full front

Chinese electric car giant BYD has outsold the likes of Dacia, Honda and Citroen in the UK during the first four months of 2025. It even exceeded the sales figures of MINI and Tesla in April, hinting at the firm’s potential future dominance of the British new-car market.

Between the beginning of January and end of April, just shy of 11,800 new BYDs were registered in the UK, with over 2,500 hitting the roads last month alone. Budget brand Dacia, on the other hand, has only managed to register 11,200 new cars in the UK so far this year. There were over 500 fewer new Dacias reaching the roads in April than BYDs.

Also lagging behind BYD are other big name brands such as Honda, with 10,100 registrations so far this year, Citroen with 11,500, Porsche with 6,500, Suzuki with 7,000, Lexus with 5,400 and Fiat with 4,400; even Tesla only scraped more sales than BYD, with almost 13,000 registrations.

UK new car registrations January to April 2025

BrandNumber of registrationsBrandNumber of registrations
Alfa Romeo950Mercedes-Benz32,786
Audi35,823MG28,430
BMW43,645MINI15,561
BYD11,782Nissan32,754
Citroen5,347Omoda4,104
Cupra12,237Peugeot34,450
Dacia11,238Polestar4,554
Fiat4,373Porsche6,556
Ford41,709Renault22,062
Genesis460SEAT8,795
GWM124Skoda28,055
Honda10,108Subaru916
Hyundai31,410Suzuki6,940
Jaecoo4,288Tesla12,986
Jeep4,900Toyota31,445
Kia43,383Vauxhall32,533
Land Rover24,932Volkswagen63,630
Lexus5,447Volvo23,198
Mazda12,537  

Although it may be a relatively new brand to British buyers, BYD has been around a long time in its homeland, China. The firm, also known as ‘Build Your Dreams’, formed its automotive division to build cars and commercial vehicles in 2003 but also has a major foothold in the battery business, supplying components for devices such as smartphones.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Over the last few years, BYD has expanded out of China and into Western markets, a move which has increased its sales exponentially. In 2024, BYD sold as many as 4.3 million vehicles globally, outselling even Tesla - although, the number of EVs both brands sold was roughly the same.

BYD’s success comes at a time when the surge of EV sales in the UK is beginning to slow. So far in 2025, electric cars only account for one in five new car sales, which lags behind the 28 per cent market share forecasted by the government’s ZEV mandate. This comes as part of an overall slump in the UK car market altogether, with around 10 per cent fewer sales in April 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Latest BYD deals

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
8 Apr 2025
Shanghai Motor Show 2025: what all the big car brands are up to
Shanghai Motor Show 2025 - header

Shanghai Motor Show 2025: what all the big car brands are up to

The Shanghai Auto Show is now an established part of the automotive calendar – we’ve got a full list of show debuts
News
25 Mar 2025
New BYD Dolphin Surf is the UK version of the Seagull EV
BYD Seagull - front

New BYD Dolphin Surf is the UK version of the Seagull EV

BYD's entry-level electric car will aim to take on the Dacia Spring at around £15,000
News
21 Mar 2025
BYD’s plan to be the world’s biggest car brand
BYD Sealion

BYD’s plan to be the world’s biggest car brand

BYD’s Europe boss talks about battling Tesla, five-minute charging and being the global number one car brand
News
19 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month
Volvo XC60 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC60 Black Edition is a mean-looking, posh SUV for under £450 a month

The XC60 is Volvo’s best-selling car, and loved by Brits. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 May
News
6 May 2025
New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design
BMW 1 Series render - front

New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design

The BMW 1 Series is set for a shake-up, with a Neue Klasse front end and a choice of hybrid or battery electric powertrains when it arrives in showroo…
News
7 May 2025
EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs

Running costs for car share club EVs are £6k higher than ICE equivalents according to new data
News
8 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content