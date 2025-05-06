Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Electric car sales are still falling short of ZEV targets

EV sales were up slightly last month year-on-year, but overall sales were down as buyers tried to dodge increased road tax

By:Tom Jervis
6 May 2025
Tesla Model Y - front cornering

Car registrations in the UK have fallen yet again for the sixth time in seven months, with EV sales still far away from the lofty targets still required by the ZEV Mandate following the conclusion of its review last month.

Just over 120,000 new cars hit the road across the UK in April which, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), is 10.4 per cent fewer than in the same period last year. Crucially, however, although the popularity of electric cars continues to grow – the number of new examples registered last month was a modest eight per cent up on 2023, at 24,558 – market share still sits at around one in five new cars, which is eight per cent shy of what’s required for 2025 by the ZEV mandate.

Advertisement - Article continues below

By way of explanation, the SMMT points towards the latest changes to VED (Vehicle Excise Duty) road tax in April. These saw electric cars now liable for the yearly charge of £195, as well as the hefty Expensive Car Supplement (also known as the Luxury Car Tax) of £425. Of course, it’s not only EVs that were hit by the changes, because tax rises were seen across the board, notably with first-year tax rates seeing a big jump for the most polluting new vehicles.

Such a wide-reaching tax increase meant many buyers brought their purchases forward in order to dodge some of the financial burden, but nevertheless the slump in sales is representative of a market full of uncertainty and lacking in support.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The chief executive of the SMMT, Mike Hawes, described the latest figures as “disappointing, but expected after March’s surge.” Such a sentiment was backed up by John Cassidy, the managing director of sales at Close Brothers Ltd – one of the UK’s largest car finance brokers and one of the firms caught up within the ongoing car finance scandal.

“Following a record month for electric vehicle registrations, April has proved to be something of a step back to normality in this regard,” Cassidy said. “Numbers continue to fall well short of the zero emission vehicle mandate targets, and the Government needs to think seriously about how to incentivise uptake of electric vehicles.”

Cassidy called for what he described as a “funding boost for EV charging infrastructure”, stating that “57 per cent of motor dealers believe there isn’t enough time to improve the infrastructure for the ban to go ahead. Arguably, people are yet to be convinced that the 2030 target isn’t unrealistic.”

Hawes also called for Government action, noting that “EV uptake is still being heavily and unsustainably subsidised by the industry, which is why a compelling package of measures from Government is essential if consumers are going to make the switch.”

Auto Express has asked the Department for Transport whether it plans to introduce further measures to stimulate the market beyond what was announced at the end of the ZEV consultation, but it refused to comment, simply pointing to the changes it has already laid out.

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Ford Fiesta set to return? Icon could be reborn with a little help from Volkswagen
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

Ford Fiesta set to return? Icon could be reborn with a little help from Volkswagen

The Ford Fiesta could be coming back from the dead, and our exclusive image previews how it might look
News
2 May 2025
New Renault 4 2025 review: as good as the Renault 5 with the bonus of extra space
Renault 4 - front

New Renault 4 2025 review: as good as the Renault 5 with the bonus of extra space

The new Renault 4 takes everything that's good about the Renault 5 and adds extra cabin and boot space
Road tests
2 May 2025
New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645
Kia PV5 Cargo on display at Commercial Vehicle Show - front 3/4

New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645

All-new entry into the van market promises competitive pricing and comes with a range of up to 247 miles
News
30 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content