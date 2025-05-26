Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Seal the deal on this BYD electric saloon for just £289 a month

The BYD Seal is a seriously tempting Tesla Model 3 rival, especially at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 May

By:Steve Walker
26 May 2025
BYD Seal - front
  • Packed with luxury features
  • 354-mile range
  • Just £289.01 a month

Last week we spotted the Tesla Model 3 had slumped in price, offering potential buyers a market-leading electric saloon for less than £300 a month. 

But, if the Model 3 isn't quite your cup of tea, what are your options? Well, the BYD Seal is one of several alternatives, and just like the Model 3, lease deals are seeming to be seriously tempting right now. 

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, VIPGateway is offering BYD's electric saloon for just £289.01 a month. 

This two-year deal requires a £3,648.09 initial payment, and mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. However, a more flexible 8,000-a-year limit can be arranged for an extra £21.33 a month.

There are only two versions of the BYD Seal, and this deal is for the entry-level model. In reality, though, unless you desperately want the all-wheel drive that comes with the top-spec car, the base-spec Design is all that you need.

Calling it base spec is a little unfair as it's no poverty model. It's packed with luxuries, such as 19-inch alloys wheels, a 360-degree parking camera, an upmarket 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, and, rather impressively, electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats.

BYD Seal - dash

Design gets a rear-mounted electric motor that packs a punchy 312bhp. It's enough to send the Seal to 62mph in under six seconds, while the ride and handling is tuned to be comfortable and cosseting. 

Under the swoopy body lies an 82.5kWh battery, giving the Seal a claimed driving range of 354 miles. A 10-80-per-cent top-up from a rapid charger will take around 40 minutes thanks to 150kW max charging capacity – that's a bit slower than rivals, but not too unreasonable.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal hub page.

Check out the BYD Seal deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

