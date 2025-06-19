New Ford Ranger PHEV 2025 review: plug-in pick-up sets the standard

Verdict

The Ford Ranger PHEV manages to deliver lower emissions that will benefit business users while still offering all of the cargo carrying and towing capability that the standard diesel model can offer. For that reason alone the PHEV will be a top choice with buyers, while the Stormtrak trim has some added visual appeal that will draw more customers in.

As it stands, there’s not much wrong with the Ford Ranger, but changes in legislation mean that this big-selling machine is in need of a revamp to help it keep pace with buyer demands. Emissions are now an important factor when it comes to business taxation, and the arrival of the new Ranger PHEV will be the perfect double-cab pick-up for those keen to keep their contributions to the taxman as low as possible.

From the outside, not a lot looks different, although the new Stormtrak trim is exclusive to the PHEV model (it also comes in XLT and Wildtrak trims), Chill Grey is a cool blue hue that’s unique to the Stormtrak (black is also offered), while there are unique wheel designs to mark the petrol-electric model out. The Stormtrak also has the option of a sliding sports bar that allows racks to be attached above the cargo bed, while Ford’s Pro Power system allows users to connect any device with a three-pin plug to the truck’s drive battery - which could come in handy for anybody wanting to take the Ranger off grid and out into the wilds.