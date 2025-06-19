New Ford Ranger PHEV 2025 review: plug-in pick-up sets the standard
Ford’s pick-up is losing traditional diesel power in favour of a PHEV setup, but it’s no less capable
Verdict
The Ford Ranger PHEV manages to deliver lower emissions that will benefit business users while still offering all of the cargo carrying and towing capability that the standard diesel model can offer. For that reason alone the PHEV will be a top choice with buyers, while the Stormtrak trim has some added visual appeal that will draw more customers in.
As it stands, there’s not much wrong with the Ford Ranger, but changes in legislation mean that this big-selling machine is in need of a revamp to help it keep pace with buyer demands. Emissions are now an important factor when it comes to business taxation, and the arrival of the new Ranger PHEV will be the perfect double-cab pick-up for those keen to keep their contributions to the taxman as low as possible.
From the outside, not a lot looks different, although the new Stormtrak trim is exclusive to the PHEV model (it also comes in XLT and Wildtrak trims), Chill Grey is a cool blue hue that’s unique to the Stormtrak (black is also offered), while there are unique wheel designs to mark the petrol-electric model out. The Stormtrak also has the option of a sliding sports bar that allows racks to be attached above the cargo bed, while Ford’s Pro Power system allows users to connect any device with a three-pin plug to the truck’s drive battery - which could come in handy for anybody wanting to take the Ranger off grid and out into the wilds.
The other visual clue to the alternative powertrain is the fact there are two filler flaps on the nearside rear wing. One (the one with a lightning bolt set into it) pops open to reveal the charging port for the drive battery, while the other flap ahead of it is the fuel filler, which is released with the push of a button on the dashboard.
These are used to refill an 11.8kWh battery and a 70-litre fuel tank respectively, with the latter supplying petrol to a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that we’ve seen previously in the UK in the Ford Focus RS/ST and Mustang. The set-up in the Ranger PHEV makes 277bhp and 697Nm of torque, so the plug-in model is second only to the petrol Ranger Raptor for power, while Ford’s familiar 10-speed automatic gearbox is fitted as standard. There’s a 0-62mph time of 9.2 seconds, while the Ranger PHEV also boasts a towing weight of 3.5 tonnes and a payload of more than a tonne, so there are no compromises there when compared with the diesel versions.
One area where there is a bit of compromise is with the load bed, because there is a subtle rise in the floor that is designed to help accommodate the drive battery. That means cargo volume isn’t quite a match for the diesel Ranger, but it’s not far behind.
This might be a small enough price to pay for business users looking to cut their outgoings. Previously, double cab pick-up trucks faced a flat rate of Benefit-in-Kind taxation (currently set at £3,960pa for vans weighing less than 3.5 tonnes), but now the rates are calculated based upon emissions. Seeing as diesel double cab pick-ups are quite heavy polluters, that places them in the top emissions-based category for BiK at 37 per cent. For top-rate earners, that means tax bills in the region of £7,000 for a diesel Ranger Wildtrak, but the 71g/km emissions of the PHEV mean costs are slashed to £4,600 a year.
So that’s the reason for introducing the Ranger PHEV, but what’s it like to drive? In brief, pretty much like any other automatic Ranger. The combination of electric motor and petrol engine is good, with the former delivering instant responses while the engine gets up to speed, and the petrol engine is reasonably hushed and distant when it does cut in. The powertrain is decent, with no real shunt between drive sources, and the brakes are positive, too, with plenty of stopping power.
In corners the Ranger gives the game away in terms of weight, but while there’s some body roll, it’s no worse here in the heavier PHEV than in the standard car. The ride is pretty compliant, too, although the slow steering and a slightly bouncy edge at higher speeds means the Ranger could be a bit more comfortable, but then it’s no worse than a lot of supposedly family-friendly SUVs.
The usual suite of drive modes is selectable via the push-button controls down behind the drive selector, including an EV button that allows you to either drive the PHEV in standard hybrid mode – switching between power sources as the electronics see fit – switch to silent EV running, save the charge for later or recharge the battery using the engine while on the move. We wouldn’t say the latter is particularly economical, but can give you some extra charge if you need it.
We tried the Ranger PHEV off-road, where it proved to be just as adept as the standard model. That means the long-wheelbase struggles a little with a series of ruts that can see the side steps scrape the ground, but otherwise the Ranger is surprisingly capable. There’s something eerie about driving an electric 4x4 in virtual silence, only hearing the surrounding countryside crack and scrunch as you drive through. The Ranger’s standard-fit high range 4WD and rear diff lock can function while in EV mode, but low-range sees the engine cut in to assist at all times. Either way, the only other limiting factor might be the petrol engine’s exhaust, which points down to the ground behind the rear axle, and looks low enough that it might scrape when exiting a particularly steep transition.
|Model:
|Ford Ranger 2.3 EcoBoost PHEV Stormtrak
|Price:
|£49,800 (ex.VAT)
|On sale:
|Now
|Powertrain:
|2.3-litre turbo petrol PHEV
|Power/torque:
|277bhp/697Nm
|Transmission:
|10-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|9.2 seconds
|Top speed:
|TBC
|EV range:
|25.5 miles
|Economy/CO2:
|94.2mpg/71g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,370/2,015/1,878mm
