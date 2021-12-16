New Ford Ranger MS-RT 2025 review: lacks the bite to match its looks

Verdict

It looks mega, but the Ford Ranger MS-RT lacks the bite to really do its sport truck classification justice. Adding lowered suspension and big wheels just spoils the otherwise decent ride of the Wildtrak, but isn’t enough to turn it into a Raptor alternative. It’s the only option if you want sporty looks and retain the cargo and towing weights of the standard pick-up.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re in the market for a Ford Ranger, you’re certainly spoiled for choice. There’s a basic version of the firm’s big-selling pick-up, while at the other end of the spectrum is the plush Platinum, well-stocked Wildtrak and an off-road focused Wildtrak X, too, while the Ranger Raptor is the go-to option for a performance pick-up.

Now there’s a Ranger MS-RT in the mix, which Ford is marketing as a ‘street truck’. That tag conjures up images of neon-finished ‘rad rides’ in the US from the eighties and nineties, but this Ranger is a more modern interpretation of the theme. It’s based on the V6 diesel version of the Ranger Wildtrak, but has been given a significant makeover to help it stand out.

It’s certainly different from a Ranger Raptor. With that model covering the off-road performance angle, the MS-RT is a tarmac-biased offering. The suspension is lowered by 40mm over the Wildtrak on which it’s based, while substantial 21-inch wheels kitted out with Continental SportContact rubber are fitted at each corner. These changes have been made to make the most of the bespoke bodykit fitted to the MS-RT. This is manufactured in-house by MS-RT, the company founded as a spin-off from M-Sport, the motorsport outfit that ran Ford’s global rally programme.

There are wider wheelarches front and rear, a deep apron up front and a new smoother grille, while deeper side skirts with pop-out side steps boost access to the cabin. At the rear there are duck-tail spoilers for the tailgate and the rear of the cab, while the lip of the tailgate has a bespoke moulded graphic across its full width. The diffuser-look back bumper seems a bit OTT when it’s more than a foot off the ground, and was joined by a tow hitch on our test truck, but it all ties in for an aggressively sporty look that stands out.