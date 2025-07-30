The first images of the next-generation Hyundai Tucson have appeared ahead of its release in the second half of 2026. This crucial new model will introduce a tougher and more rugged exterior design, a hi-tech interior and fresh hybrid powertrains, giving this all-new generation the ammunition it’ll need to take on its key rivals – many of which have recently been updated themselves.

Hyundai has been tight-lipped about information specific to the Tucson, but the brand has released lots of broad details about new technologies that’ll go into this next model. And given that it has now been seen testing with production-relevant details, the new Tucson’s development appears to be further along than previously thought.

Design

The changes start with the car’s exterior, which we can already see will look completely different to the current model’s. Instead, it’ll introduce a more rugged and blocky aesthetic, using the new hydrogen fuel-cell Nexo SUV as a starting point.

Hyundai’s chief exterior designer, Simon Loasby, told us: “Art of Steel is our next-generation [design language] that we launched last year, and you will see that on multiple new models. We don’t like to do nesting dolls, but you will see how that is developed across a range of products. We’ve got a busy two years of new stuff coming.”