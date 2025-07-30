New-look Hyundai Tucson will be tough like the Sante Fe
Hyundai’s top-selling family SUV will be totally redesigned for 2026, and come with new tech
The first images of the next-generation Hyundai Tucson have appeared ahead of its release in the second half of 2026. This crucial new model will introduce a tougher and more rugged exterior design, a hi-tech interior and fresh hybrid powertrains, giving this all-new generation the ammunition it’ll need to take on its key rivals – many of which have recently been updated themselves.
Hyundai has been tight-lipped about information specific to the Tucson, but the brand has released lots of broad details about new technologies that’ll go into this next model. And given that it has now been seen testing with production-relevant details, the new Tucson’s development appears to be further along than previously thought.
Design
The changes start with the car’s exterior, which we can already see will look completely different to the current model’s. Instead, it’ll introduce a more rugged and blocky aesthetic, using the new hydrogen fuel-cell Nexo SUV as a starting point.
Hyundai’s chief exterior designer, Simon Loasby, told us: “Art of Steel is our next-generation [design language] that we launched last year, and you will see that on multiple new models. We don’t like to do nesting dolls, but you will see how that is developed across a range of products. We’ve got a busy two years of new stuff coming.”
He continued: “We deliberately want to turn the volume up on the capability and SUV-ness. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to see that every region in the world is becoming more comfortable with SUVs and wanting to be [sat] up.”
This is obvious in elements like the much more upright nose, clamshell bonnet and chunky cladding around the wheelarches on the car in the spyshots. Look closely at the front bumper and you’ll see daytime running lights coming down from the bonnet, with the main headlight units sitting low on the bumper.
The windscreen has a wraparound style thanks to the use of blacked-out pillars. These also frame large side windows that create a more upright silhouette than the current generation. This more overtly rugged and SUV-centric design is in harmony with the latest Santa Fe, and is a distinct departure from the current Tucson’s dramatically rising windowline and complex body.
The rear of the car our spies caught has much more camouflage, so it’s tricky to get a sense of many details, but the tailgate will probably be more upright than the current model’s, leaving a more open and versatile boot space behind the second row. This prototype looks to be sitting on a set of large and intricately styled wheels, sitting in completely round wheelarches beneath the blocky cladding.
Interior
Inside, we expect to see a brand-new technology package that informs the overall interior design. Loasby continued by telling us: “On the interior space, it’ll be a much more calm and comfortable space than a tech fest. That’s been our balance with the product.
“Over the next two years you’ll see our next generation of interiors coming out. We described internally as we presented it. The safest way to drive is to keep our customers' eyes on the road, so you build your philosophy around that. You quite quickly realise that the centre screen is actually just a distraction.”
This suggests the new Tucson will balance the use of screens and physical controls, and avoid the integration of oversized digital interfaces. Instead, we expect there to be new displays high up on the dash, with key physical controls for the most-used controls and commands.
“We believe nine is the best number of both legal and physical, regular interactions,” Loasby said. “They’re all physical buttons and they will stay physical buttons because they are things that I want to adjust without looking away [from the road].”
Beyond this, the new Tucson should retain its versatile five-seater interior, with plenty of rear legroom and a decent boot.
Powertrains
With such a wide remit as a key model around the world, the Tucson will be available with a range of powertrains, but the hybrid options will take precedence in the UK and Europe. As such, expect a range of mild and plug-in hybrid options, with a new generation of full hybrids the most important addition.
Developed in-house by Hyundai for its next-generation models, the new hybrid system will combine a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two e-motors – one large one mounted in the gearbox, and the other acting as a starter generator. Hyundai says this powertrain improves efficiency by more than four per cent compared with the previous system, while offering more torque and better driveability.
Peak power is yet to be confirmed, but torque will be rated at 380Nm – 13Nm more than the brand’s previous hybrid system in this segment. There won’t be a full-electric version, because that option will be covered by the forthcoming Ioniq 4.
There’s also a good chance we’ll see a high-performance N model, likely utilising similar hybrid technology, albeit with even more power – possibly borrowing from the 2.5-litre hybrid system in the larger Hyundai Palisade, which isn’t sold in the UK. It’ll pack its own unique hardware, plus a more aggressive design and chassis set-up.
Rivals
The Hyundai won’t have an easy ride attracting buyers in the mid-size SUV market, because rivals are both numerous and very competitive. This is the biggest single segment in the global car market, so every mainstream brand has an offering.
The Kia Sportage will be the Tucson’s key rival in the UK, but it’ll soldier on with older technology until it’s eventually replaced. Instead, the Toyota RAV4 might be a big new threat because it’s also been totally redesigned for 2026, as has the Mazda CX-5.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen’s new Tiguan features an excellent plug-in hybrid model with an impressive electric range, plus the wider group also offers Cupra’s closely related Terramar and the slightly higher-class Audi Q3. Stellantis’ Citroen C5 Aircross, Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland also represent fresh options in the segment, and each can be specified with an all-electric powertrain as well as in hybrid guise.
