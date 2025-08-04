Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: MGS5 EV for under £200 a month is a true bargain

The ZS EV’s replacement is an excellent small electric SUV, and our Deal of the Day for August 4

By:George Armitage
4 Aug 2025
MGS5 EV - front cornering
  • Easy to drive; good quality interior
  • Near 300-mile range
  • Just £194.74 a month 

The MG ZS EV is dead, so meet its replacement. The MGS5 EV takes MG's small electric SUV offering to new heights, while also sticking to what we loved about the ZS EV – and that's excellent value for money.

This deal underlines that and then some. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Lease Car UK is offering the British-badged small electric SUV for just £197.47 a month – that's a real bargain in our book.

An initial payment of £2,717.64 isn't even too unreasonable, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Nudging this up to 8,000 per annum won't break the bank, coming in at just under £18 extra month.

It's especially good value when you realise that this deal is for the Long Range model. Here, a 64kWh battery pack yields a claimed range of just under 300 miles, while a peak DC charging rate of 135kW means a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take just 26 minutes. 

Along with the larger 64kWh battery, you get the entry-level SE trim, but there's no issue on that front. 

MG likes to give its cars a high standard of specification, so the SE gets 17-inch alloys, full LED headlights, rear parking sensors with camera, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's even a nifty smartphone app so you can control various functions of the car.

One area where the MGS5 EV is a big improvement on the old ZS EV is interior quality. There's a higher standard of fit and finish and attention to detail than before, with a range of plush materials used. Meanwhile, it's a roomy car considering its compact dimensions, with a spacious 458-litre boot.

On the road, the car feels easy and very natural to drive, with good acceleration and a ride that strikes the right balance between comfort and taut body control.   

MGS5 EV - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MGS5 EV leasing offers from leading providers on our MGS5 EV page.

Check out the MGS5 EV deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

