Car Deal of the Day: Range-topping Peugeot 2008 GT Premium for entry-level money

In recent years, Peugeot has elevated itself above its closest rivals with a stylish new design direction and interiors that belie its cars’ relatively modest price tags. While the latest 3008 and 5008 models represent a true step-change for the brand, the smaller 2008 is still a desirable small SUV – especially in plush GT Premium trim.

Right now, you can bag an all-singing, all-dancing 2008 GT Premium with the desirable 1.2 Hybrid 145 e-DSC6 powertrain for just £215.52 per month over two years via Pink Car Leasing Peugeot. The deal has a 5,000-mile annual mileage limit, but if you mainly drive in town and don’t have access to a home charger, this could be an absolute steal.

To really ram home what a great offer this is, you only need to look at Peugeot’s customer site. While this lease isn’t strictly comparable to Peugeot’s own PCP, you’d be looking at more than double the cost per month on similar terms. If you’ve no interest in forking out for a balloon payment at the end of the deal, this lease could be just the ticket.

The best bit – aside from that attractive price – is that at the time of writing, there were over 200 cars available, so you should have a whole host of colours to choose from. GT Premium gets 18-inch wheels, heated front seats covered in Alcantara upholstery as standard, plus an HD front camera, built-in sat-nav and a wireless phone charger. It also comes with blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

As mentioned, the hybrid powertrain is perfect for those without access to a home chargepoint. Peugeot claims up to 62.1mpg, and CO2 emissions as low as 102g/km. With a light right foot, this car has the ability to slash your fuel bills overnight.

