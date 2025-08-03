Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Range-topping Peugeot 2008 GT Premium for entry-level money

Top-spec small SUV throws in loads of desirable kit for a bargain £215 per month on this two-year deal

By:Richard Ingram
3 Aug 2025
Peugeot 2008 - full front
  • Plug-free hybrid engine
  • Navigation pack included
  • Just £215.52 a month 

In recent years, Peugeot has elevated itself above its closest rivals with a stylish new design direction and interiors that belie its cars’ relatively modest price tags. While the latest 3008 and 5008 models represent a true step-change for the brand, the smaller 2008 is still a desirable small SUV – especially in plush GT Premium trim.

Right now, you can bag an all-singing, all-dancing 2008 GT Premium with the desirable 1.2 Hybrid 145 e-DSC6 powertrain for just £215.52 per month over two years via Pink Car Leasing Peugeot. The deal has a 5,000-mile annual mileage limit, but if you mainly drive in town and don’t have access to a home charger, this could be an absolute steal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To really ram home what a great offer this is, you only need to look at Peugeot’s customer site. While this lease isn’t strictly comparable to Peugeot’s own PCP, you’d be looking at more than double the cost per month on similar terms. If you’ve no interest in forking out for a balloon payment at the end of the deal, this lease could be just the ticket.

The best bit – aside from that attractive price – is that at the time of writing, there were over 200 cars available, so you should have a whole host of colours to choose from. GT Premium gets 18-inch wheels, heated front seats covered in Alcantara upholstery as standard, plus an HD front camera, built-in sat-nav and a wireless phone charger. It also comes with blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

As mentioned, the hybrid powertrain is perfect for those without access to a home chargepoint. Peugeot claims up to 62.1mpg, and CO2 emissions as low as 102g/km. With a light right foot, this car has the ability to slash your fuel bills overnight. 

Peugeot 2008 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 2008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 2008 page.

Deals on Peugeot 2008 rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,495Avg. savings £2,371
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Vauxhall Mokka

Vauxhall Mokka

New in-stock Vauxhall Mokka
New Vauxhall Mokka

Configure now

Renault Captur

Renault Captur

New in-stock Renault CapturCash £19,732Avg. savings £2,887
New Renault Captur

Configure now

Check out the Peugeot 2008 GT Premium deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: this Dacia Spring is our cheapest deal of the year!
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: this Dacia Spring is our cheapest deal of the year!

The Spring is a great electric runabout, and at this price it’s easy to see why it’s our Deal of the Day for Saturday 2 August
News
2 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The award-winning Audi A6 e-tron for a cool price
Audi A6 e-tron - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The award-winning Audi A6 e-tron for a cool price

The Audi A6 Sportback e-tron is a superb all-rounder, and our Deal of the Day for August 1
News
1 Aug 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
1 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: a family-friendly Renault Captur for just £161 a month
Renault Captur - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: a family-friendly Renault Captur for just £161 a month

The Captur is the cheapest way into Renault’s SUV range, and is our Deal of the Day for July 31
News
31 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Electric cars driven until they die: the truth about EV range
Auto Express team standing with a selection of EVs underneath a lightning storm

Electric cars driven until they die: the truth about EV range

Five EVs under £24k have joined Dacia’s Spring on the UK market. How far can you go on a budget? We find out
Features
30 Jul 2025
Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra slash electric car prices
Volkswagen ID.3 - main image

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra slash electric car prices

Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra aren't waiting around for the government grant by cutting £1,500 from their EV prices
News
2 Aug 2025
New MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman get the monochrome treatment
MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome Pack - front

New MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman get the monochrome treatment

It’s as simple as black and white for new MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman Monochrome
News
1 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content