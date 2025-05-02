Car Deal of the Day: Who said EVs are expensive? The Dacia Spring is yours for only £116 a month

Easy to drive

Achievable 140-mile range

Just £115.59 a month

Despite new competition in the form of the Leapmotor T03 and other bargain-basement EVs, the Dacia Spring is still the top dog when it comes to deals.

Why? Well, it’s simple. You can bag the dinky Dacia for a scarcely believable £115.59 a month right now – and that’s considerably cheaper than anything else currently available.

The deal comes from Willow Leasing, via the Auto Express Find A Car service, and requires an initial payment of just £1,685.08 to get the ball rolling. It’s a three-year agreement with mileage capped at 5,000 a year; the allowance can be bumped up to 8,000 a year for under a tenner extra a month.

We’d expect most buyers to opt for the cheaper 5,000-mile deal, as the Spring makes for an ideal commuting car. Its 26.8kWh battery allows for a 140-mile range, while its electric motor packs 44bhp.

That’s not a lot, admittedly, but it makes the Spring sprightly enough for town work, and its tiny dimensions mean parking is a breeze. Plus, we’ve found that 140-mile claim to be very accurate.

The Spring is a five-door car with room for four and there’s a surprisingly large 308-litre boot. The interior is smartly designed, and while the plastics are a bit scratchy, it all feels sturdy enough and is in keeping with the Dacia’s charmingly cheap character.

This deal is for the entry-level Expression model, but it has the basics covered, including a seven-inch digital driver’s display, air-conditioning, rear parking sensors and six airbags. There’s no touchscreen, but you do get a natty little smartphone holder that turns your phone into an infotainment system.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

