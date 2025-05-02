Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Who said EVs are expensive? The Dacia Spring is yours for only £116 a month

Dacia’s Spring offers a remarkably low-cost way into EV motoring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 May

By:Shane Wilkinson
2 May 2025
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - full front
  • Easy to drive
  • Achievable 140-mile range
  • Just £115.59 a month

Despite new competition in the form of the Leapmotor T03 and other bargain-basement EVs, the Dacia Spring is still the top dog when it comes to deals. 

Why? Well, it’s simple. You can bag the dinky Dacia for a scarcely believable £115.59 a month right now – and that’s considerably cheaper than anything else currently available.

The deal comes from Willow Leasing, via the Auto Express Find A Car service, and requires an initial payment of just £1,685.08 to get the ball rolling. It’s a three-year agreement with mileage capped at 5,000 a year; the allowance can be bumped up to 8,000 a year for under a tenner extra a month.

We’d expect most buyers to opt for the cheaper 5,000-mile deal, as the Spring makes for an ideal commuting car. Its 26.8kWh battery allows for a 140-mile range, while its electric motor packs 44bhp. 

That’s not a lot, admittedly, but it makes the Spring sprightly enough for town work, and its tiny dimensions mean parking is a breeze. Plus, we’ve found that 140-mile claim to be very accurate. 

The Spring is a five-door car with room for four and there’s a surprisingly large 308-litre boot. The interior is smartly designed, and while the plastics are a bit scratchy, it all feels sturdy enough and is in keeping with the Dacia’s charmingly cheap character.  

Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - dash

This deal is for the entry-level Expression model, but it has the basics covered, including a seven-inch digital driver’s display, air-conditioning, rear parking sensors and six airbags. There’s no touchscreen, but you do get a natty little smartphone holder that turns your phone into an infotainment system.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Spring leasing offers from leading providers on our Dacia Spring hub page...

Check out the Dacia Spring deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Dacia Spring rivals

Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

New Leapmotor T03
Fiat 500

Fiat 500

New Fiat 500
Citroen AMI

Citroen AMI

New Citroen AMIFrom £152 ppm**
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

