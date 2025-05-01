Car Deal of the Day: our perfect-spec Skoda Elroq for a remarkable £259 per month
Our Deal of the Day for 1 May is a great price for our ideal version of Skoda’s new, very comfortable and spacious electric SUV
- Relaxing to drive
- Sophisticated interior with loads of space
- £259 per month with £3,467 initial payment
We were amazed to find the simply brilliant Skoda Elroq being offered for a little less than £300 per month at the start of this year, so we’re now very pleased to report this brand-new, family-friendly electric SUV can now be yours for a fraction more than £250 per month through the Auto Express Find A Car service.
That’s the price Leasing Options is offering for a Skoda Elroq 60 in SE L – the exact spec we’ve been recommending – on a two-year lease with an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year. It requires an initial payment of £3,467 followed by monthly payments of £259.
However to really get your money’s worth, we suggest opting for a three or even four-year lease instead. These are available from just £22 more per month and with a similar down payment.
It costs nearer £30 extra if you want to increase the mileage limit to 8,000 miles per year, which you may also want to do because the Elroq is a very relaxing, refined and comfortable car to drive, so is ideal for long journeys. Even more impressive is the remarkably small turning circle of just 9.3 metres, which is tighter than a MINI Cooper’s.
The Enyaq 60 uses a 59kWh battery and a 201bhp e-motor; enough to get from 0-62mph in exactly eight seconds and cover up to 265 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile the 165kW maximum charging speed means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes only 24 minutes.
Inside, the Elroq feels very welcoming thanks to lots of soft fabrics on the dashboard and other surfaces. There are also three sets of ISOFIX child-seat mounting points (one up front, two in the rear), and the 470-litre boot should be plenty big enough for a family’s needs. It comes with a height-adjustable floor for extra versatility.
As you’d expect from Skoda, standard equipment is generous, including a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital driver’s display, rear-view camera, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and multiple driver-assistance features.
