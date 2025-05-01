Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: our perfect-spec Skoda Elroq for a remarkable £259 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 1 May is a great price for our ideal version of Skoda’s new, very comfortable and spacious electric SUV

By:Ellis Hyde
1 May 2025
Skoda Elroq - front cornering
  • Relaxing to drive 
  • Sophisticated interior with loads of space
  • £259 per month with £3,467 initial payment

We were amazed to find the simply brilliant Skoda Elroq being offered for a little less than £300 per month at the start of this year, so we’re now very pleased to report this brand-new, family-friendly electric SUV can now be yours for a fraction more than £250 per month through the Auto Express Find A Car service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s the price Leasing Options is offering for a Skoda Elroq 60 in SE L – the exact spec we’ve been recommending – on a two-year lease with an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year. It requires an initial payment of £3,467 followed by monthly payments of £259.

However to really get your money’s worth, we suggest opting for a three or even four-year lease instead. These are available from just £22 more per month and with a similar down payment. 

It costs nearer £30 extra if you want to increase the mileage limit to 8,000 miles per year, which you may also want to do because the Elroq is a very relaxing, refined and comfortable car to drive, so is ideal for long journeys. Even more impressive is the remarkably small turning circle of just 9.3 metres, which is tighter than a MINI Cooper’s.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Enyaq 60 uses a 59kWh battery and a 201bhp e-motor; enough to get from 0-62mph in exactly eight seconds and cover up to 265 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile the 165kW maximum charging speed means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes only 24 minutes.

Inside, the Elroq feels very welcoming thanks to lots of soft fabrics on the dashboard and other surfaces. There are also three sets of ISOFIX child-seat mounting points (one up front, two in the rear), and the 470-litre boot should be plenty big enough for a family’s needs. It comes with a height-adjustable floor for extra versatility. 

Skoda Elroq - dashboard

As you’d expect from Skoda, standard equipment is generous, including a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital driver’s display, rear-view camera, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and multiple driver-assistance features.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Elroq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Elroq deals hub page… 

Check out the Skoda Elroq Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Skoda Elroq rivals

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New Volvo Ex30From £459 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £568 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hot hatch thrills in an SUV shape? That’ll be the Volkswagen T-Roc R for £317 a month
Volkswagen T-Roc R - front static

Car Deal of the Day: Hot hatch thrills in an SUV shape? That’ll be the Volkswagen T-Roc R for £317 a month

Firecracker power in a sensible SUV body, the T-Roc R is a desirable machine. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 April
News
30 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: EVs don’t come much cheaper than the Leapmotor T03 at £168 per month
Leapmotor T03 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: EVs don’t come much cheaper than the Leapmotor T03 at £168 per month

Leapt a new brand to Brits and one that is touting strong value for money with its T03 city car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 April
News
29 Apr 2025
Best commuter cars to buy now 2025
Best commuter cars 2025 - header

Best commuter cars to buy now 2025

No matter what size, shape or price of car you’re after, one of these commuter car recommendations will be right for you.
Best cars & vans
29 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seat SUV on a shoestring
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace - front action

Car Deal of the Day: The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seat SUV on a shoestring

The Tiguan Allspace has now been replaced by the Tayron, which means there are some tempting offers around. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 April
News
29 Apr 2025

Most Popular

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k
Kia PV5 Passenger - show front

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k

New entry into the electric people carrier market undercuts the VW ID. Buzz by a significant margin
News
29 Apr 2025
New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645
Kia PV5 Cargo on display at Commercial Vehicle Show - front 3/4

New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645

All-new entry into the van market promises competitive pricing and comes with a range of up to 247 miles
News
30 Apr 2025
Ford Fiesta to return? Icon could be reborn as re-nosed Volkswagen ID.2
Ford Fiesta facelift - front cornering

Ford Fiesta to return? Icon could be reborn as re-nosed Volkswagen ID.2

VW’s sales and marketing boss considers Ford tech share “very successful” – and won’t rule out future projects
News
30 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content