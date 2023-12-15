Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Hot hatch thrills in an SUV shape? That’ll be the Volkswagen T-Roc R for £317 a month

Firecracker power in a sensible SUV body, the T-Roc R is a desirable machine. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 April

By:Shane Wilkinson
30 Apr 2025
Volkswagen T-Roc R - front static
  • Potent 296bhp performance
  • Top-spec Black Edition model
  • Only £316.45 a month

Volkswagen's Golf R is widely regarded as a peach of the hot hatchback genre, but what if you want all the benefits of an SUV with fire-cracker power to match? Well, there's always the T-Roc R.

The higher-rider T-Roc R is normally pricier than its more conventional brother, but not right now as our Deal of the Day goes to show. You can be driving off in a top-spec T-Roc R for just £316.45 a month – some £34 cheaper than the Golf. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal, from VIPGateway and through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is for three years and requires a reasonable £4,058.41 initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but if you wanted to bump up that limit to 8,000 miles, it'll cost you a measly £15.73 extra a month to do so.

As this is a performance car, it's likely you'll be tempted to fork out the extra to do just that – and you won't be disappointed. Unsurprisingly, the T-Roc R shares the same underpinnings as the Golf R, including its trick four-wheel drive system and rip-snorting engine, albeit the latter being slightly detuned.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It's a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol pushing out a stonking 296bhp; 20bhp down on the Golf, but it still serves up 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. 

It may not be as sharp to drive as the Golf but the T-Roc is undeniably a fast way to cover ground, while at the same time offering the kind of space and easy-to-live-with characteristics of an SUV. Interior space is good and the 392-litre boot is more than suitable for the weekly shop.

Volkswagen T-Roc R - interior

As an extra sweetener, this deal is for the top-spec version. The Black Edition gets a handful of tasty extras over the regular T-Roc R such as a tilting and sliding panoramic roof, a winter pack, larger 19-inch wheels, and plenty of black exterior details. Black pearl paint is also thrown in for free, too.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen T-Roc R leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen T-Roc R hub page.

Check out the Volkswagen T-Roc R deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Volkswagen T-Roc R rivals

Cupra Formentor

Cupra Formentor

New Cupra FormentorFrom £317 ppm**
Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New Ford PumaFrom £243 ppm**
BMW X1

BMW X1

New BMW X1From £434 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: EVs don’t come much cheaper than the Leapmotor T03 at £168 per month
Leapmotor T03 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: EVs don’t come much cheaper than the Leapmotor T03 at £168 per month

Leapt a new brand to Brits and one that is touting strong value for money with its T03 city car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 April
News
29 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seat SUV on a shoestring
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace - front action

Car Deal of the Day: The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seat SUV on a shoestring

The Tiguan Allspace has now been replaced by the Tayron, which means there are some tempting offers around. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 April
News
29 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Head-turning Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric saloon for just £311 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Head-turning Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric saloon for just £311 a month

Hyundai’s four-door is a stylish, easy-going EV for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 April
News
28 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s ultimate luxury SUV at an unusually low price
BMW X7 - front

Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s ultimate luxury SUV at an unusually low price

German firm’s flagship SUV could never be called cheap but it is exceptional value at £735 a month – making it our Deal of the Day for Sunday 27 April
News
27 Apr 2025

Most Popular

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k
Kia PV5 Passenger - show front

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k

New entry into the electric people carrier market undercuts the VW ID. Buzz by a significant margin
News
29 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s ultimate luxury SUV at an unusually low price
BMW X7 - front

Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s ultimate luxury SUV at an unusually low price

German firm’s flagship SUV could never be called cheap but it is exceptional value at £735 a month – making it our Deal of the Day for Sunday 27 April
News
27 Apr 2025
New Volkswagen ID.3 Match 2025 review: attractive price boosts EV’s appeal
Volkswagen ID.3 Pure Match - front

New Volkswagen ID.3 Match 2025 review: attractive price boosts EV’s appeal

The value-focused Volkswagen ID.3 Match performs well and is easy to live with
Road tests
28 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content