Car Deal of the Day: Hot hatch thrills in an SUV shape? That’ll be the Volkswagen T-Roc R for £317 a month

Potent 296bhp performance

Top-spec Black Edition model

Only £316.45 a month

Volkswagen's Golf R is widely regarded as a peach of the hot hatchback genre, but what if you want all the benefits of an SUV with fire-cracker power to match? Well, there's always the T-Roc R.

The higher-rider T-Roc R is normally pricier than its more conventional brother, but not right now as our Deal of the Day goes to show. You can be driving off in a top-spec T-Roc R for just £316.45 a month – some £34 cheaper than the Golf.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal, from VIPGateway and through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is for three years and requires a reasonable £4,058.41 initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but if you wanted to bump up that limit to 8,000 miles, it'll cost you a measly £15.73 extra a month to do so.

As this is a performance car, it's likely you'll be tempted to fork out the extra to do just that – and you won't be disappointed. Unsurprisingly, the T-Roc R shares the same underpinnings as the Golf R, including its trick four-wheel drive system and rip-snorting engine, albeit the latter being slightly detuned.