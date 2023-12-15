Car Deal of the Day: Hot hatch thrills in an SUV shape? That’ll be the Volkswagen T-Roc R for £317 a month
Firecracker power in a sensible SUV body, the T-Roc R is a desirable machine. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 April
- Potent 296bhp performance
- Top-spec Black Edition model
- Only £316.45 a month
Volkswagen's Golf R is widely regarded as a peach of the hot hatchback genre, but what if you want all the benefits of an SUV with fire-cracker power to match? Well, there's always the T-Roc R.
The higher-rider T-Roc R is normally pricier than its more conventional brother, but not right now as our Deal of the Day goes to show. You can be driving off in a top-spec T-Roc R for just £316.45 a month – some £34 cheaper than the Golf.
This deal, from VIPGateway and through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is for three years and requires a reasonable £4,058.41 initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but if you wanted to bump up that limit to 8,000 miles, it'll cost you a measly £15.73 extra a month to do so.
As this is a performance car, it's likely you'll be tempted to fork out the extra to do just that – and you won't be disappointed. Unsurprisingly, the T-Roc R shares the same underpinnings as the Golf R, including its trick four-wheel drive system and rip-snorting engine, albeit the latter being slightly detuned.
It's a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol pushing out a stonking 296bhp; 20bhp down on the Golf, but it still serves up 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 155mph.
It may not be as sharp to drive as the Golf but the T-Roc is undeniably a fast way to cover ground, while at the same time offering the kind of space and easy-to-live-with characteristics of an SUV. Interior space is good and the 392-litre boot is more than suitable for the weekly shop.
As an extra sweetener, this deal is for the top-spec version. The Black Edition gets a handful of tasty extras over the regular T-Roc R such as a tilting and sliding panoramic roof, a winter pack, larger 19-inch wheels, and plenty of black exterior details. Black pearl paint is also thrown in for free, too.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen T-Roc R leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen T-Roc R hub page.
Check out the Volkswagen T-Roc R deal
