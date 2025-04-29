Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Car Deal of the Day: EVs don’t come much cheaper than the Leapmotor T03 at £168 per month

Leapt a new brand to Brits and one that is touting strong value for money with its T03 city car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 April

By:Shane Wilkinson
29 Apr 2025
Leapmotor T03 - front tracking
  • Impressive equipment levels
  • 165-mile range
  • Only £168.15 a month

Amongst the sea of new electric cars coming from China is one that offers real value for money. And, not surprisingly, the leasing deals are very tempting too. 

The Leapmotor T03 is a small, five-door electric city car. It’s a rival for the Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3, and like those two cars allows an affordable entry point into electric motoring. 

This deal, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, comes from New Cars Online and sees you taking the keys for a miniscule £168.15 a month. The three-year agreement requires a £2,347 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year – there is no option to increase.

That’ll be fine for most buyers because the T03 is best suited to shorter commutes thanks to its dinky dimensions. That doesn’t mean it can’t handle lengthier trips, though – its 37kWh battery can manage a claimed 165 miles before needing to be topped up.

The Dacia Spring can be had for less, but this doesn’t put the T03 into a bad light because arguably the Chinese car offers more. Its larger battery pack allows it to travel around 25 miles further on a charge, according to claimed figures, and it’s a second faster from zero to 62mph.

Leapmotor is aiming to be the best-value electric car brand in the UK, and one way it’s doing this is by offering just one trim level to make life easy. 

The T03 is extremely well equipped by city car standards, with features such as a glass roof with an electric blind, 15-inch alloys, and a large touchscreen with sat-nav all coming as standard. However, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are absent from the kit list.

Still, there’s room for four inside, and while the boot isn’t the biggest in the world, it’s large enough for several bags of shopping.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor T03 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor T03 hub page

Check out the Leapmotor T03 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

