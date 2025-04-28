Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Head-turning Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric saloon for just £311 a month

Hyundai’s four-door is a stylish, easy-going EV for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 April

By:Shane Wilkinson
28 Apr 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front
  • Top-spec model
  • 339-mile range
  • Only £310.80 a month

With so many interesting-looking electric cars on sale in the UK, it's a compliment to Hyundai's designers that they've managed to create something so distinctive with the Ioniq 6. But originality needn't cost the earth, as today’s Deal of the Day goes to show.

Lease4Less, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the eclectic electric saloon for a bargain £310.80 a month right now. The initial payment isn't the cheapest at £4,029.60, but that's the price you pay for having a low monthly outlay. 

It's a two-year deal with mileage capped at 5,000 a year; bumping the limit up to 8,000 a year requires an extra £21.60 a month. 

Powering the Ioniq 6 is a 77.4kWh battery pack that's good for a range of up to 339 miles, according to Hyundai. That's down on some key rivals such as the Tesla Model 3 and you should see around 250 miles in real world driving, so it's worth bearing that in mind. Top-up times are good though – with a 220kW maximum charging rate, a 10-to-80-per-cent refill takes just 18 minutes from a suitable rapid charger. 

That battery pack powers a 225bhp electric motor, which sends its juice to the rear wheels. Acceleration is nice and punchy with 0-62mph taking 7.4 seconds, while the ride is smooth. Inside is a quiet and cosseting place to be.

Interestingly, this deal is for the top-drawer Ultimate model, and not for the entry-level spec as you might expect. 

On top of the lower model's 20-inch wheels, dual 12.3-inch screens, matrix LED headlights, heated front and rear seats, and a heat pump, Ultimate unlocks extra goodies such as a sunroof, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, and a Bose sound system.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 6 leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 6 hub page.

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 6 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

