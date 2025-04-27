Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s ultimate luxury SUV at an unusually low price

Excellent practicality

Smooth diesel engine

£735 a month

The 7 Series has done the job of being BMW’s most luxurious saloon car for some time, but now there’s an interesting and appealing SUV alternative in the shape of the BMW X7.

The model featured here is in xDrive40d M Sport trim, with a price tag approaching £100,000. However, offered on a two-year personal contract hire agreement on the Auto Express Find a Car service via VIPGateway, the X7 could be on your drive for £735 a month. There’s an initial deposit of £9,169 and a mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year, although for an extra £41 a month you can extend that to 10,000 miles. This is way beyond the price range of our usual Deal of the Day material, but it’s still conspicuously good value for this class of car.

As you’d expect of a model at the top of the BMW SUV line-up, the X7 comes with a lot of kit. Jump inside and you’ll find a panoramic glass roof, four-zone automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

There are also plenty of luxurious touches such as a frameless interior mirror, Alcantara headlining, Merino leather upholstery, soft-close doors and acoustic windows, which really help to set the X7 apart.