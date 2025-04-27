Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s ultimate luxury SUV at an unusually low price

German firm’s flagship SUV could never be called cheap but it is exceptional value at £735 a month – making it our Deal of the Day for Sunday 27 April

By:Alastair Crooks
27 Apr 2025
BMW X7 - front cornering
  • Excellent practicality
  • Smooth diesel engine
  • £735 a month

The 7 Series has done the job of being BMW’s most luxurious saloon car for some time, but now there’s an interesting and appealing SUV alternative in the shape of the BMW X7

The model featured here is in xDrive40d M Sport trim, with a price tag approaching £100,000. However, offered on a two-year personal contract hire agreement on the Auto Express Find a Car service via VIPGateway, the X7 could be on your drive for £735 a month. There’s an initial deposit of £9,169 and a mileage limit of 5,000 miles a year, although for an extra £41 a month you can extend that to 10,000 miles. This is way beyond the price range of our usual Deal of the Day material, but it’s still conspicuously good value for this class of car. 

As you’d expect of a model at the top of the BMW SUV line-up, the X7 comes with a lot of kit. Jump inside and you’ll find a panoramic glass roof, four-zone automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. 

There are also plenty of luxurious touches such as a frameless interior mirror, Alcantara headlining, Merino leather upholstery, soft-close doors and acoustic windows, which really help to set the X7 apart.

As an M Sport, this X7 also benefits from a suite of sporty upgrades, such as a leather M Sport steering wheel, gloss black exterior trim, 21-inch wheels and illuminated M-badged door sills. 

The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six diesel is an excellent engine, with more than enough power (347bhp and 740Nm of torque) to shove this 2.5-tonne SUV to 62mph in under 62mph. It’s refined, too, and shouldn’t be too scary at the pumps either, with a claimed average 35.3mpg. 

Where the X7 really trumps any limousine is in its ability to carry seven people. Even fully laden, the big BMW provides a hatchback-rivalling 326-litre boot capacity, too. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW X7 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW X7 hub page.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content