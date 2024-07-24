Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala gives large hatchback practicality at a supermini’s price

Practical and easy to drive

Only £205.04 a month

Double the mileage for an extra fiver a month

Fancy a family-sized hatchback for the price of a compact supermini? If the answer is yes, then today's Skoda Scala Deal of the Day will be right up your street.

Milease is offering the spacious Skoda Scala for a remarkable £205.04 a month right now, undercutting a whole swathe of smaller hatchbacks.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This bargain deal requires just a £2,759.48 initial payment to get the ball rolling, and it's for 48 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can double this for an unbelievable £5.17 extra a month – we'd lean to the 10,000-mile-a-year deal because that's stonking value for money.

We shouldn't really be surprised, given that Skoda is all about offering great value for less. While the Scala isn't the most glamorous five-door family hatchback around, its unassuming character gives you a lot for your money.

This deal is for the entry-level SE Edition, but there's still a tonne of kit thrown in for free.

Features such as 16-inch alloys, full LED headlights and foglights, a rear-view camera, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, a 9.2-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 'Virtual Cockpit' on a 10.25-inch screen behind the steering wheel all come as standard. And don't forget the umbrella in the driver's door – this is a Skoda, after all.

Under the bonnet is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Its output, at 94bhp, isn't the most potent around and 0-62mph takes a leisurely 10.8 seconds. But the Scala isn't really about performance, because when it comes to comfort and refinement, it absolutely excels.

The Scala has a supple ride, light steering and is easy to drive. The 467-litre boot is simply enormous and trumps the Volkswagen Golf's 380-litre offering, even though the two cars share many components and mechanicals.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Scala leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Scala hub page...

Latest Skoda Scala deals

Check out the Skoda Scala Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…