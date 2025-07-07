Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a sharp supermini for less than £180 a month

High-spec GT model

Small hatchbacks don't come much more striking than the Peugeot 208. The French firm's dinkiest model is six years old now, but one look at its distinctive and upmarket styling and you wouldn't think it. It's a pretty premium-feeling car as a whole that comes with a remarkably low price tag.

How low? Well, how does less than £180 a month sound? Lease Car UK is offering the high-spec supermini for £175.53 right now; a £2,454.36 initial payment is required and it's a two-year agreement.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can nudge this up to a far more flexible 8,000 per annum for less than £18 extra a month.

The GT model was, until recently, the flagship 208, but a new range-topping GT Premium version joined the line-up around a month ago. Mind you, GT spec is not to be sniffed at, and its spec includes: LED headlights with Smartbeam assist, LED rear lights and Peugeot's trademark i-Cockpit with 3D display for the dials. There are also 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, a black roof, plus smart leather-effect and cloth seats with bold lime-green stitching.

The 208 comes with the choice of two mild-hybrid 1.2-litre petrol options, and here you get the most powerful version. With 134bhp, performance is suitably punchy, surprisingly refined and very economical, with more than 50mpg easily achievable.

It may have a GT badge on the C-pillar, but to say it's a sporty driving experience would be a bit of an exaggeration. Still, the 208's small steering wheel and responsive chassis do add up to an enjoyable drive.

