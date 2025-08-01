Car Deal of the Day: The award-winning Audi A6 e-tron for a cool price

Plush interior; high ride comfort

382-mile range with fast charging

Just £478.46 a month

Audi is really moving into top gear with its electric cars if the A6 e-tron is anything to go by. This sleek electric five-door offers a sumptuous ride, a tech-filled interior, plus the allure of that four-ringed badge. No wonder we named it our Large Company Car of the Year in the Auto Express New Car Awards 2025.

But even if you’re not a business user there’s plenty to like – plus, the A6 undercuts its nearest competitors by some distance.

Right now, the A6 Sportback e-tron is around £170 cheaper than its big rival, the BMW i5. This deal from VIPGateway.co.uk, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, sees you taking the keys for just £478.46 a month, while the equivalent i5 is over £645 a month under the same terms.

Here, this two-year deal requires a £6,091.56 initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Should you require more, you’ll need to fork out an extra £29.57 a month for 8,000 miles a year.

You might assume that at this price this deal would be for the entry-level Sport, but that’s not the case.