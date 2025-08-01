Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The award-winning Audi A6 e-tron for a cool price

The Audi A6 Sportback e-tron is a superb all-rounder, and our Deal of the Day for August 1

By:George Armitage
1 Aug 2025
Audi A6 e-tron - front cornering
  • Plush interior; high ride comfort
  • 382-mile range with fast charging
  • Just £478.46 a month 

Audi is really moving into top gear with its electric cars if the A6 e-tron is anything to go by. This sleek electric five-door offers a sumptuous ride, a tech-filled interior, plus the allure of that four-ringed badge. No wonder we named it our Large Company Car of the Year in the Auto Express New Car Awards 2025.

But even if you’re not a business user there’s plenty to like – plus, the A6 undercuts its nearest competitors by some distance.

Right now, the A6 Sportback e-tron is around £170 cheaper than its big rival, the BMW i5. This deal from VIPGateway.co.uk, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, sees you taking the keys for just £478.46 a month, while the equivalent i5 is over £645 a month under the same terms. 

Here, this two-year deal requires a £6,091.56 initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Should you require more, you’ll need to fork out an extra £29.57 a month for 8,000 miles a year. 

You might assume that at this price this deal would be for the entry-level Sport, but that’s not the case. 

Desirable S line trim is the name of the game here, so on top of the Sport’s fancy customisable LED welcome lights, illuminated Audi badge at the rear, twin screens with 3D mapping and wireless phone charging, you get a sportier looking exterior, privacy glass and sports seats with the Audi ‘S’ logo embossed in them, plus other goodies. 

It does come with the entry-level powertrain, though, but that’s no cause for complaint as it’s an 83kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 382 miles. We’ve found the A6 to be not far off its claimed figures, while a peak charging speed of 270kW gives a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up in just 21 minutes, if you find a powerful enough charger. 

Audi A6 e-tron - dashboard

The A6 e-tron has a real high-quality ambience – whether it’s the interior or the ride comfort, it feels plush and expensive.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A6 e-tron leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A6 e-tron page.

Deals on Audi A6 e-tron rivals

BMW I5

BMW I5

New in-stock BMW I5Cash £59,780Avg. savings £14,132
New BMW I5

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz EQECash £69,365
New Mercedes-Benz EQE

Configure now

Volkswagen Id.7

Volkswagen Id.7

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.7Cash £48,451Avg. savings £2,797
New Volkswagen Id.7

Configure now

Check out the Audi A6 e-tron deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

