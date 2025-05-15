Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Small cars don’t get much cheaper than this Vauxhall Corsa

It’s a perennial top seller and it’s easy to see why – the Vauxhall Corsa is our Deal of the Day for July 30

By:George Armitage
30 Jul 2025
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering
  • Desirable GS trim
  • Easy to drive; great refinement
  • Just £150.34 a month 

Superminis don't get much better or popular than the good old Vauxhall Corsa. The British brand's smallest model is a perennial top seller, and it's easy to see why with deals like this one.

First Vehicle Leasing is offering the super hatchback for a measly £150.34 a month right now - that's amazing value. 

All that's needed to get the 24-month deal up and running is a £2,154.02 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Need more? You can nudge the limit up to 8,000 a year for just an extra £15.84 a month.

This deal gets you the GS model – the pick of the range, in our opinion, because it offers all the kit and style you need while still being affordable.

With this trim you get a black finish for the roof and mirror caps, 17-inch diamond-cut gloss black wheels, and LED front and rear lights. There’s also a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a seven-inch screen for the dials.

The Corsa is an easy and stress-free car to drive. Power comes from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, and with 99bhp it's a fizzy unit that also delivers over 53mpg fuel economy. 

Interior fit and finish is very good, and while the back seats aren't the roomiest, the amount of space on offer inside is more than decent enough.   

Vauxhall Corsa GS 2025 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Corsa leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Corsa hub page.

Check out the Vauxhall Corsa deal

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

