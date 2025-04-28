Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers sci-fi styling for under £250 a month

Eye-catching looks

There aren’t many family saloons out there that will match the Hyundai Ioniq 6 for its head-turning ability, but as with the Ioniq 5 which it sits alongside, it manages to combine great looks, driveability, efficiency and technology. And thanks to this deal we found on the Auto Express Find A Car service via Carparison, you can now add value into the mix, too.

Based on a two-year agreement, this deal requires an initial deposit of £3,274 followed by monthly payments of just £247.98. There’s a maximum mileage limit of 5,000, but you can extend this to 8,000, which would increase the monthly payments to £266.

Sitting on the same platform and using the same 77kWh battery as the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 comes with some very impressive numbers. Range stands at a respectable 339 miles and thanks to its 800V architecture, a 350kW ultra-rapid charger would see a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in just 18 minutes.

Then there’s the design: the Ioniq 6 demands attention whether you’re looking from the inside or out. While it might resemble something from a sci-fi film, it’s easy to drive thanks to light steering and a quiet cabin. It’s quick, too – a 228bhp electric motor is enough to punch it from 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds.

Equipment levels are excellent. The all-important heat pump is present and accounted for, there’s dual-zone climate control, a vehicle-to-load charging capacity, twin 12.3-inch screens, a wireless smartphone charger and a heated steering wheel to go with heated front and rear seats.

