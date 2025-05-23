Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Thanks Elon! Tesla Model 3 now under £280 a month

Tesla’s Model 3 still represents the benchmark in the electric saloon car class, and it’s our Deal of the Day for July 24

By:Shane Wilkinson
24 Jul 2025
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
  • Easy to drive; minimalist interior
  • 323-mile range
  • Just £278.50 a month 

Tesla may have turned in a disappointing set of sales results for the last quarter of 2025 this week, but there's no denying that the Model 3 is still a very capable and desirable electric car. Happily, there are deals to be had, too. 

AA Lease is offering the electric saloon for just £278.50 a month right now. This two-year deal only requires a £3,612 initial deposit to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. 

We suspect you might want to raise this annual mileage limit; doing so won't break the bank, as an 8,000-mile allowance will only cost an extra £18.29 a month. 

This deal gets you the Standard model, so that's the entry-level rear-wheel drive version of the Model 3, in other words. 

A 60kWh battery pack opens up a range of 323 miles WLTP, and in our experience Teslas are very efficient so a real-world range in the high 200s is easily achievable. Of course, having a Tesla gives you access to the firm's Supercharger network, ensuring quick and convenient top-ups. 

Standard equipment is pretty high on the Tesla Model 3, with power-adjustable and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, 18-inch wheels, a massive 15.4-inch touchscreen, and metallic paint all being thrown in. 

Auto Express deputy editor Richard Ingram driving the new Tesla Model 3 in the UK

Inside is a very minimalist place, with hardly any buttons, plenty of plain surfaces and no indicator stalks, while the latest Model 3 has been tweaked on the outside with sleeker styling to give a more modern look.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Model 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Tesla Model 3 page.

Check out the Tesla Model 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
