Car Deal of the Day: Thanks Elon! Tesla Model 3 now under £280 a month

Easy to drive; minimalist interior

323-mile range

Just £278.50 a month

Tesla may have turned in a disappointing set of sales results for the last quarter of 2025 this week, but there's no denying that the Model 3 is still a very capable and desirable electric car. Happily, there are deals to be had, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

AA Lease is offering the electric saloon for just £278.50 a month right now. This two-year deal only requires a £3,612 initial deposit to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

We suspect you might want to raise this annual mileage limit; doing so won't break the bank, as an 8,000-mile allowance will only cost an extra £18.29 a month.

This deal gets you the Standard model, so that's the entry-level rear-wheel drive version of the Model 3, in other words.

A 60kWh battery pack opens up a range of 323 miles WLTP, and in our experience Teslas are very efficient so a real-world range in the high 200s is easily achievable. Of course, having a Tesla gives you access to the firm's Supercharger network, ensuring quick and convenient top-ups.

Standard equipment is pretty high on the Tesla Model 3, with power-adjustable and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, 18-inch wheels, a massive 15.4-inch touchscreen, and metallic paint all being thrown in.

Inside is a very minimalist place, with hardly any buttons, plenty of plain surfaces and no indicator stalks, while the latest Model 3 has been tweaked on the outside with sleeker styling to give a more modern look.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Model 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Tesla Model 3 page.

Check out the Tesla Model 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…