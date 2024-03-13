Volkswagen ID.3 GTX revealed: the electric GTI we’ve been waiting for?
VW has finally given its ID.3 electric car some serious firepower, and it all goes to the back wheels
We might have seen the GTX badge placed on the back of Volkswagen’s larger electric cars already, but its placement on the back of the Golf-sized ID.3 means something very different for VW. Until now, the compact high-volume hatchback has made do with some fairly mainstream performance capabilities, but the GTX changes all that with some figures that put it on the level of full-house hot hatchbacks.
The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX package is built around a new rear-mounted motor that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels. The top spec GTX Performance model will grab the headlines with a 321bhp output, but VW will also offer a slightly less powerful base GTX with a lower 286bhp power output. There are no other technical changes between the Performance and standard models.
The ID.3 GTX Performance has 121bhp more than the most powerful ID.3 offered to date. The torque increase is even more stark, however, with the car rated at 565Nm – 255Nm more than any other ID.3.
In the GTX Performance the substantially more powerful motor is fed from a new 79kWh battery pack, up from the 77kWh in the previous top-spec ID.3 model. This unlocks a touch more range, at 372 miles, and gives the GTX Performance some much more serious numbers. It’ll hit 62mph in 5.6 seconds, which is equal to the Golf GTI Clubsport, and VW has also upped the limited top speed to 124mph.
Of course, this is 2024 and the era of 400bhp Volvo EX30s and 440bhp MG4s is well and truly upon us. Compared to those far more powerful dual-motor rivals, the ID.3 GTX doesn’t appear to be able to compete. But as those cars have already proved, lots of power and performance doesn’t automatically make a fun performance car, where VW is aiming to make the GTX stand out.
In addition to revised suspension that sits 10mm lower at the front and 15mm lower at the rear are a set of adaptive dampers. As well as being adjustable in line with the three driver modes, they can be tweaked further to suit the driving conditions along a sliding scale just like in the current Golf GTI Clubsport. This, as well as a revised steering tune and a wider set of 20-inch wheels and tyres, might just add up to a driving experience that could rival that of the petrol GTIs.
Look deeper into the changes, though, and you might notice that there’s no mention of a bespoke traction and stability control setting to allow for some level of slip – this is a rear-wheel drive performance car after all – nor any major changes to the track widths or suspension geometry.
The styling has had a subtle makeover, with the new front bumper being the only bit of bodywork bespoke to the GTX. Elsewhere there are some new colour and trim options, plus a new rear bumper garnish. The standard wheels are 20-inches and come in either a diamond cut or full black finish.
VW ID. 3 GTX interior design
The updates inside are slightly more substantial thanks to the fitment of the same bucket seats as you’ll find in a Golf GTI Clubsport, only trimmed in a unique black Dynamica fabric and highlighted with red piping. This red and black theme is continued on the dash and door cards that both feature red stitching.
By the time the new ID.3 GTX reaches the UK, all models will also feature the larger 12-inch infotainment system upgrade that’s already fitted to all left-hand drive models. As well offering more digital real estate, the screen will also feature VW’s latest interface and light-up sliders for the temperature and volume controls.
The ID.3 GTX and GTX Performance will join the range in the UK later this year, with local pricing still to be confirmed, but expected to be over £40,000.
