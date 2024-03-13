Volkswagen ID.3 GTX revealed: the electric GTI we’ve been waiting for?

We might have seen the GTX badge placed on the back of Volkswagen’s larger electric cars already, but its placement on the back of the Golf-sized ID.3 means something very different for VW. Until now, the compact high-volume hatchback has made do with some fairly mainstream performance capabilities, but the GTX changes all that with some figures that put it on the level of full-house hot hatchbacks.

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX package is built around a new rear-mounted motor that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels. The top spec GTX Performance model will grab the headlines with a 321bhp output, but VW will also offer a slightly less powerful base GTX with a lower 286bhp power output. There are no other technical changes between the Performance and standard models.

The ID.3 GTX Performance has 121bhp more than the most powerful ID.3 offered to date. The torque increase is even more stark, however, with the car rated at 565Nm – 255Nm more than any other ID.3.

In the GTX Performance the substantially more powerful motor is fed from a new 79kWh battery pack, up from the 77kWh in the previous top-spec ID.3 model. This unlocks a touch more range, at 372 miles, and gives the GTX Performance some much more serious numbers. It’ll hit 62mph in 5.6 seconds, which is equal to the Golf GTI Clubsport, and VW has also upped the limited top speed to 124mph.

Of course, this is 2024 and the era of 400bhp Volvo EX30s and 440bhp MG4s is well and truly upon us. Compared to those far more powerful dual-motor rivals, the ID.3 GTX doesn’t appear to be able to compete. But as those cars have already proved, lots of power and performance doesn’t automatically make a fun performance car, where VW is aiming to make the GTX stand out.