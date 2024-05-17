New Cupra Born VZ 2024 review: a great stride for the EV hot hatch genre

The new adaptive dampers, known as DCC Pro, are another revelation as they don’t only offer a comprehensive range of adjustment, but seem to make the most out of the relatively limited suspension travel on offer. The new system feels so much more sophisticated, capable of dealing with challenging bumps and undulations that would have had the previous Born all crossed up.

Where the dampers in previous Borns would only just about hold onto the springs on rebound after a bump, the new VZ just ploughs on without worry. It handles uneven tarmac without issue, and even retains some of the old car’s suppleness over broken surfaces.

Being critical, we think there’s still some work to do with the brakes, although they are better than before. Cupra, like most manufacturers, is in a process of discovery when it comes to brake feel on EVs and hybrids, as engineers play with the friction braking and regenerative systems to find a balance that works on the road. Few manufacturers have cracked that code, and Cupra’s still not one of them. It would also be nice to have just a little more power to the brakes, too.

There are other elements that still work against the Cupra Born VZ’s ultimate engagement factor, such as a seating position that’s still a little too high, and the fact that a touch more suspension travel wouldn’t be unwelcome. But these are limitations born (no pun intended) out of its fundamental chassis design, and not something that can be re-engineered in this relatively small update.