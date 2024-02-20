New Cupra Born VZ blasts off with 321bhp rear-drive powertrain

This is the Cupra Born VZ, a new high-spec version of the all-electric hatchback that’s promising some serious hot hatchback levels of performance. Its headline power figure is quoted at 321bhp and generated by a rear-mounted motor, but alongside the near-100bhp increase also come some chassis and styling upgrades. The Born VZ is set to go on sale later this year: might Cupra be the first to crack the all-electric hot hatchback?

As well as its headline 321bhp power figure, Cupra is also quoting a huge torque increase to 545Nm, 235Nm more than before. These massively improved figures should completely transform the Cupra’s on-road performance, something previewed by its 5.7-second 0-62mph time. The top speed has also risen from 99mph to 120mph.

This extra performance is generated from a new electric motor and inverter system that’s found on other recently updated MEB-platform models from Audi and Skoda. It draws power from a new battery pack, which is now rated at 79kWh, and comes with a peak DC fast charging capability of 170kW. Efficiency is also up, with Cupra quoting an estimated range of around 353 miles, up from 342 in the previous 77kWh model.

Cupra has gone to some lengths to tighten up the Born’s chassis with revised spring and damper rates, new anti-roll bars and the standard fitment of adaptive dampers that vary their firmness based on the selected driver mode. They can also be more finely controlled in Individual mode through a slider on the slightly larger 12.9-inch central touchscreen. The steering and brakes have also been recalibrated to suit, but feature no new hardware despite the extra performance on offer.