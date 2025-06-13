Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Cupra Born spotted with a fresh face...but you'll need to look closely

Cupra’s original EV is about to undergo a significant upgrade with new styling and tech… and it’s already out on test

By:Jordan Katsianis
13 Jun 2025
Cupra Born Facelift - front 3/47

The Cupra Born has been spied testing with a new look, ahead of an unveiling some time in the next six to 12 months. 

The Born was the first all-electric model for the brand, sharing many of its key elements with the Volkswagen ID.3, but is now a little off the pace given the technical advances made by the larger Tavascan and forthcoming Raval

The key exterior changes relate to the front and rear design. At the front, fresh headlights with Cupra’s new three-point daytime lighting signature look to be on the cards, along with a redesigned bonnet and lower bumper. 

At the back, Cupra’s new three-dimensional lightbar should provide fresh appeal, accompanied by an illuminated badge and triangular lighting elements. Beneath the camouflage, there’s also likely to be a new rear bumper, but one that’s in keeping with the Spanish brand’s more eccentric design language. 

What’s less certain are what changes will be made under the skin, both inside the cabin and in terms of powertrain and battery tech. Volkswagen’s ID.3 went under a very light facelift last year, gaining upgrades to some interior elements and the infotainment system – only some of which made their way on to the Cupra. 

However, the VW is in the process of going through a more significant redesign for 2026, which will see major alterations to the exterior design and cabin. With this Cupra prototype already out and about, it would appear that the Born won’t get such extensive changes, and will therefore be offered for sale before the new ID.3. 

The MEB platform itself has been through a couple of major upgrades, both in terms of efficiency and power, yielding better range and performance. This was reflected on the Born VZ, which picked up a new 79kWh battery pack and high-performance 321bhp electric motor. 

Cupra Born Facelift - rear 3/4

There’s unlikely to be any substantial changes to the Born’s layout, though, with an under-floor battery pack paired to a rear-mounted motor still in place. Inside, we expect to see more improvements made to the digital interfaces, but we’ll have to wait to see if VW’s promise to bring back key physical controls in its future models extends to Cupra’s sportier, more distinctive offerings. 

Before this new Born arrives, the all-new supermini-sized Raval will give us clues to Cupra’s future thinking in terms of design and interior ergonomics. While we don’t yet know when the new Born will be ready for launch, it’s expected to be revealed later this year or early next.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

