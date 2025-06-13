New Cupra Born spotted with a fresh face...but you'll need to look closely

The Cupra Born has been spied testing with a new look, ahead of an unveiling some time in the next six to 12 months.

The Born was the first all-electric model for the brand, sharing many of its key elements with the Volkswagen ID.3, but is now a little off the pace given the technical advances made by the larger Tavascan and forthcoming Raval.

The key exterior changes relate to the front and rear design. At the front, fresh headlights with Cupra’s new three-point daytime lighting signature look to be on the cards, along with a redesigned bonnet and lower bumper.

At the back, Cupra’s new three-dimensional lightbar should provide fresh appeal, accompanied by an illuminated badge and triangular lighting elements. Beneath the camouflage, there’s also likely to be a new rear bumper, but one that’s in keeping with the Spanish brand’s more eccentric design language.

What’s less certain are what changes will be made under the skin, both inside the cabin and in terms of powertrain and battery tech. Volkswagen’s ID.3 went under a very light facelift last year, gaining upgrades to some interior elements and the infotainment system – only some of which made their way on to the Cupra.