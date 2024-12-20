New Cupra Raval EV set for September debut

The new Cupra Raval small electric car has been confirmed for a September unveiling ahead of its arrival on UK roads in the first half of 2026.

The model, a sister car to the forthcoming Volkswagen ID.2, will be shown at Munich’s IAA Mobility Show, and former Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths described the car as a “game changer” for both Cupra and the VW Group.

Griffiths, speaking to Auto Express about the car shortly before his sudden departure as CEO late last month, said the Raval, along with the launch of the Cupra brand as a separate entity, were the “two big bets” the firm has made in recent years.

Cupra will build the ID.2, and its higher-riding ID.2 All sibling, at its Martorell plant near Barcelona alongside the Raval, with the Cupra expected to cost from around £21,000. Skoda’s Epiq, due later in 2026, will share the same underpinnings, but won’t be built in Spain.

Unlike the VW ID.3 and Cupra Born, the brands’ smaller EVs will be front-wheel drive. Top-spec models are expected to boast 223bhp and 273 miles of range, although more modest power and range figures will also be available to give the car its entry pricing point.

The Raval will be pitched as a sportier alternative to the more mainstream ID.2, with sports suspension, different steering feel and a selection of software settings to emphasise the positioning. The Cupra will stay true to the design of the 2021 UrbanRebel concept, with the Raval name taken from a district of Barcelona.

There is also a hot Raval VZ in the pipeline, following on from the Born VZ launched last year, as Cupra builds towards having a performance version of each of its models – although the performance version of the newcomer is not likely to be with us until 2028.

