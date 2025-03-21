Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

EVs are here to stay, says Cupra boss

Legislators need to be positive rather than punish, and educate consumers that EVs are the fuel of the future, says Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths

By:Paul Barker
21 Mar 2025
Cupra Born - front cornering

Legislators need to come together with a pan-European initiative to shock the electric car market into life, according to Cupra and SEAT chief executive Wayne Griffiths. 

He said the industry and governments should “get on board that EVs are here to stay”, and back the technology with positive action, rather than use “prohibition and threat” around banning other fuel types. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to Griffiths, the car industry is now at the point where it can deliver affordable and interesting vehicles to meet customer demand. “What we need to do is provide the cars that make electromobility accessible, in terms of price and range which, up to now, has been restricted, so they’ve been expensive electric cars with low ranges,” Griffiths told Auto Express. 

“Now that’s all going to change with the electric vehicle platform that we are developing. That is going to be a big game changer – cars at affordable prices, with great range and very emotional products.”

Griffiths said more needs to be done in terms of persuading consumers, rather than making people feel guilty about running combustion models or hitting them in the pocket. 

He continued: “You need to give a reason why; why should the consumer make that switch, and not just because they should have a bad conscience if they drive a combustion car, or threatening to ban or fine combustion cars – it shouldn't just be prohibition and threat.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“There should be incentive and motivation two ways – one by telling them that if they use an electric car, they will save a lot of money, and then communicating that electric is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. At least in automotive, this is the solution to decarbonization and getting to zero emissions.”  

Advertisement - Article continues below

Griffiths said that in time new technologies may replace electric, but “don’t wait for the next one coming along”, because new car development cycles mean that EVs are the only way to hit 2035 zero-emission deadlines.

“Electric is the thing that’s coming, take these doubts away. Because I think at the moment, there’s a lot of doubt out there whether this technology really is going to be the technology of the future,” he declared.

One solution that would help address this, he believes, is for legislators to come together at a European level, rather than having individual markets moving at different speeds and issuing their own incentives and penalties. 

“We need to not just leave it to each individual member state, but do more at European level, policy level, promoting electric cars,” he concluded. 

“Not just putting fines, targets and regulation in, but putting something to incentivize it, and also asking their member states to provide the charging infrastructure to make sure that these cars can be used. They put the date in for zero emissions in 2035, now we need to have the policy in there to achieve that.” 

Making the switch? These are the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Touchscreens here to stay, but some buttons will return, says Cupra tech boss
Cupra Born - rear badge

Touchscreens here to stay, but some buttons will return, says Cupra tech boss

The Volkswagen Group is listening to customer feedback and introducing more user-friendly buttons into car cabins
News
19 Mar 2025
Cupra is still holding a candle for the DarkRebel concept
Cupra DarkRebel concept on show stand at 2023 Munich Motor Show - front

Cupra is still holding a candle for the DarkRebel concept

Spanish brand’s boss Wayne Griffiths tells us that he remains keen to bring stylish EV sports car concept from 2023 to production
News
14 Mar 2025
Cupra Raval VZ hot hatch to top super-sporty £25k EV range
Cupra Raval concept

Cupra Raval VZ hot hatch to top super-sporty £25k EV range

Cupra is going to inject the new Raval EV with its trademark sporting character and top the range with a hot VZ model
News
13 Mar 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
20 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Audi TT back from the dead! Icon set to return as electric sports car
Audi TT design render (watermarked)

Audi TT back from the dead! Icon set to return as electric sports car

Iconic coupe could be resurrected for the electric era, and this is what it could look like
News
21 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Roomy Renault Scenic EV at the best price we've seen
Renault Scenic UK - front

Car Deal of the Day: Roomy Renault Scenic EV at the best price we've seen

The Scenic of the 2020s is an excellent electric family SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 March.
News
18 Mar 2025
Skoda Elroq review
Skoda Elroq - front

Skoda Elroq review

The Skoda Elroq is even more appealing than the bigger Skoda Enyaq, and just as brilliant
In-depth reviews
18 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content