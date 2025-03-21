EVs are here to stay, says Cupra boss

Legislators need to come together with a pan-European initiative to shock the electric car market into life, according to Cupra and SEAT chief executive Wayne Griffiths.

He said the industry and governments should “get on board that EVs are here to stay”, and back the technology with positive action, rather than use “prohibition and threat” around banning other fuel types.

According to Griffiths, the car industry is now at the point where it can deliver affordable and interesting vehicles to meet customer demand. “What we need to do is provide the cars that make electromobility accessible, in terms of price and range which, up to now, has been restricted, so they’ve been expensive electric cars with low ranges,” Griffiths told Auto Express.

“Now that’s all going to change with the electric vehicle platform that we are developing. That is going to be a big game changer – cars at affordable prices, with great range and very emotional products.”

Griffiths said more needs to be done in terms of persuading consumers, rather than making people feel guilty about running combustion models or hitting them in the pocket.

He continued: “You need to give a reason why; why should the consumer make that switch, and not just because they should have a bad conscience if they drive a combustion car, or threatening to ban or fine combustion cars – it shouldn't just be prohibition and threat.