Cupra is still holding a candle for the DarkRebel concept

Cupra is still assessing how to turn its DarkRebel concept car into a reality, almost two years after the two-seater sports car was first shown to the world.

The head-turning electric two-door shooting brake would potentially use the new EV platform underpinning the next Porsche Taycan and Audi e-Tron GT, and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths admitted he’s still keen to see it happen.

“In terms of desirability and strategic importance, it’s high on the list because iconic brands need iconic cars,” he told Auto Express. “But you would only be able to do that when you can afford to do it; if we were making the money that we could afford it, it would be a priority, but until we get there, until we have a stable, profitable base, and Cupra is a bit more established, it would be quite risky.

“We have other brands in the Volkswagen Group that can do a good job in that sector, too,” he continued. “We would never have shown the car if we didn't have a platform that we were going to share – it’s not something we’re going to do on our own, but I would love to do that car; it can be great for Cupra.”

Griffiths said he feels that the Cupra brand is still establishing itself despite strong year-on-year growth since it launched on its own in 2018, rather than being SEAT’s performance nameplate. Last year, it topped 30,000 UK new car registrations, which is 1.6% of the market, although in Germany it has passed 2%.

“The brand is established when it has critical mass, we always said when we get to around 500,000 cars,” he said. “And not only in Europe, so you can stand on two legs, so the step into the US is going to be important.” Cupra is plotting a launch into the United States around 2030, headlined by a new flagship electric SUV.

