Major new Cupra show car to uncover brand’s future design vision

The show car could well point towards Cupra’s upcoming flagship SUV

By:Alastair Crooks
18 Jul 2025
Cupra badge

Cupra is readying a new show car to bring to the Munich Motor Show in September and we’ve just received our first official teaser image. 

Keeping its cards close to its chest, Cupra says the concept car will embody the Spanish brand’s “vision and its future design language”. It’s also set to be a “perfect symbiosis between human and machine, where the driving experience and emotions reach their fullest expression”. Something to look forward to, then. 

We do know the show car won’t be Cupra’s long-awaited Raval supermini because that’ll be revealed at Munich for the first time without any disguise. It seems most likely that out of all the upcoming Cupra models, the show car will point towards a flagship SUV that will eventually help launch Cupra into the all-important US market.

In 2024 the then boss of Cupra, Wayne Griffiths, told us that the flagship SUV would be sold in Europe because “the US on its own wouldn’t be big enough for us”. 

Cupra show car teaser image

There’s not much to go off from Cupra’s teaser image, but it’s likely to be of a concept car rather than a production model because at this stage, we don’t expect Cupra’s new SUV until towards the end of the decade. However, as with the Raval, Born and Tavascan concepts, Cupra tends to reveal an almost production-ready design several years ahead of the production car’s final unveiling. In the image we can see the car’s centre console covered in diamond shapes and there’s a strange, glowing trapezoidal shape in the middle, too.

Cupra’s parent company Volkswagen is about to launch its new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) that’ll be shared with the wider VW Group, from Skoda to Audi, in the coming years. Designed as a replacement for the existing MEB platform, SSP will be able to offer a mix of single or dual-motor powertrains and battery capacities over 100kWh - something that a flagship Cupra SUV should have room for within its wheelbase. 

There’s also speculation on the Cupra’s name. The firm names its cars after places in Spain and recently it applied to trademark the name ‘Tindaya’, a mountain in Fuerteventura. More information on Cupra’s show car will be available when it is unveiled at the Munich Motor Show on 8th September. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

