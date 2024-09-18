New Cupra SUV will become the brand’s fully-electric flagship

As Cupra’s new flagship, the large SUV is sure to get the Group’s most cutting-edge technology, including a range of rear and dual-motor models – possibly with 500bhp or more. It’ll also feature new-generation battery and charging tech, with range-toppers featuring units with a capacity of up to 100kWh. That should mean a quoted WLTP range of at least 400 miles, possibly a little more if VW and its subsidiaries can reduce weight and improve efficiency.

It’s impossible at this stage to comment with any confidence on how Cupra’s new-age interior might look, but given the brand is, according to Griffiths, selling to an audience “on average, one generation younger [than the rest of the VW Group]” it’s certain to trade heavily on integrated in-car tech and significant screen real estate – both for the instruments and infotainment. Elsewhere, we can expect the driver-oriented layout, figure-hugging sports seats and dark theme with copper accents to be carried over, along with extensive use of ambient cabin lighting.

The car’s reveal date is still firmly under wraps, but Griffiths has said it’ll be ready “by the end of the decade, which will fit with the next-generation of electric cars.”

Given its positioning, a price well north of £50,000 is possible, without Cupra stepping on sister brand Audi’s toes. VZ versions with the biggest battery and most powerful motors, could reasonably stray closer to £65k when fully loaded with a few options.

Before the company’s large SUV launches, Cupra will turn its attention to the Raval supermini – a car measuring a fraction longer than four metres, but with the interior space of a Leon. It’s due to be unveiled in the next 18 months, and will sit alongside similar offerings from Skoda and VW.

But if all this sounds a bit sensible, Schuwirth told us not to write off an electric Cupra sports car – possibly in the vein of last year’s DarkRebel concept. “We still have that dream,

so let’s see,” he told us. “We need to find the right time, and to be honest, now is time to earn more money and to look at the financial sustainability of the whole company. “Then, once we’ve done that, we have enough money to invest in an extension of the portfolio,” he said.

Do you like the look of the new Cupra? Tell us in the comments section below...