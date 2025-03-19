Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Touchscreens here to stay, but some buttons will return, says Cupra tech boss

The Volkswagen Group is listening to customer feedback and introducing more user-friendly buttons into car cabins

By:Paul Barker
19 Mar 2025
Cupra Born - rear badge

Touchscreen infotainment systems will continue to dominate user interfaces on Volkswagen Group cars, despite usability criticism. But improvements are in the pipeline, according to SEAT and Cupra research and development boss Dr Werner Tietz.

“I have three children of car-driving age and they love the touchscreen and have no problem with it,” Dr Tietz told Auto Express. “I think you have to find the right mixture; for some positions in the car, I would prefer mechanical switches and adjustments, but to go away from the touchscreen is maybe, for our younger audience, the wrong approach.”

He said group cars in the future will feature a few more buttons, but will not be returning to button-laden cabins.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“For example, the volume adjustment for me is a button where you probably need a physical thing because it’s much easier to handle,” he continued. “But for the rest I don’t see a step back, if it’s done well on a HMI screen or on a steering wheel then you have no problem with that.

Dr Tietz said the Volkswagen Group is “listening to what customers are saying”, and will be changing the steering wheel switchgear on electric models, for example, where the slider controls look good, but fall down in terms of usability.

“It was very modern, but when you look at the customer feedback, social media and in the press, there are a couple of complaints,” he said. “You have to look at the best compromise for the customer, and I think especially on the steering wheel something more physical would be a better solution for a broader audience.”

The firm’s combustion engine cars still have the style of steering wheel controls VW is expected to revert back to, potentially starting with the facelifted ID.3, expected in the next 12 months. 

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Cupra is still holding a candle for the DarkRebel concept
Cupra DarkRebel concept on show stand at 2023 Munich Motor Show - front

Cupra is still holding a candle for the DarkRebel concept

Spanish brand’s boss Wayne Griffiths tells us that he remains keen to bring stylish EV sports car concept from 2023 to production
News
14 Mar 2025
Cupra Raval VZ hot hatch to top super-sporty £25k EV range
Cupra Raval concept

Cupra Raval VZ hot hatch to top super-sporty £25k EV range

Cupra is going to inject the new Raval EV with its trademark sporting character and top the range with a hot VZ model
News
13 Mar 2025
SEAT Ibiza and Arona will battle on to 2030 after small EV decision is delayed
SEAT Ibiza Anniversary Edition - rear badge

SEAT Ibiza and Arona will battle on to 2030 after small EV decision is delayed

Updates to the SEAT Arona and Ibiza are on the way this year, giving the Spanish brand a chance to delay its decision on electrification
News
13 Mar 2025
Tariffs, China, EV tech: VW comes out fighting its existential crisis as results are published
Volkswagen badge

Tariffs, China, EV tech: VW comes out fighting its existential crisis as results are published

Volkswagen looks to the future after announcing disappointing financial results
News
11 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: the Dacia Jogger is a seven-seater load-lugger for a bargain price
Dacia Jogger - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: the Dacia Jogger is a seven-seater load-lugger for a bargain price

There is no cheaper way to get a seven-seater car on your driveway. The Dacia Jogger is our Deal of the Day for 17 March.
News
17 Mar 2025
Audi TT back from the dead! Icon set to return as electric sports car
Audi TT Coupe - front

Audi TT back from the dead! Icon set to return as electric sports car

Iconic coupe could be resurrected for the electric era, thanks to new design boss
News
18 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Roomy Renault Scenic EV at the best price we've seen
Renault Scenic UK - front

Car Deal of the Day: Roomy Renault Scenic EV at the best price we've seen

The Scenic of the 2020s is an excellent electric family SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 March.
News
18 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content