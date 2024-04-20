Cupra Born vs Vauxhall Astra Electric twin test: which is the best electric family hatch?

Verdict

Stellantis and the Volkswagen Group are two giants of the automotive industry, with no less than 17 individual marques shared between them in Europe.

Having a variety of brands under one roof typically results in a lot of parts-sharing, and this has been crucial for both companies to help save costs while developing and rolling out electric cars for their assorted makers.

One obvious product of parts-sharing under the Stellantis umbrella is the recently launched Vauxhall Astra Electric. It uses the same platform, battery and electric motor as the Peugeot E-308, as well as several other Stellantis products, while over at VW, the Cupra Born is one of many EVs that share the same running gear.

Not only is this head-to-head comparison about bragging rights, but it also highlights two quite different directions in terms of electrification. Where Stellantis has adapted an existing ICE platform for its EV, the VW Group has engineered one from scratch. Both options mean huge investment, but which offers the best all-round talents?

Vauxhall Astra Electric 54kWh GS Cupra Born 58kWh V3 Edition Price: £40,145 £39,500 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 154bhp 1x e-motor, 227bhp 0-62mph: 9.2 seconds 6.6 seconds Efficiency: 3.2 miles/kWh 3.6 miles/kWh Official range: 259 miles 262 miles Annual VED: £0 £0

Vauxhall Astra Electric

The latest Vauxhall Astra aims to be the most versatile yet, with petrol and hybrid versions offered alongside this all-electric one. The car pictured is in top-spec Ultimate trim, but we’re testing the mid-range Astra GS, which costs £645 more than the range-topping Born with the smaller battery.

Tech highlights

Electric drive was added to the Mk8 Astra at the end of 2022, and because it’s based on the Stellantis EMP2 platform, it has a 54kWh battery, rather than the 50kWh unit found in the first e-CMP-based Corsa and Mokka electric cars. While the Astra is not a bespoke EV like the Born, it still comes with a 259-mile range, which is pretty respectable for a family hatchback. Helping this figure is the Astra’s fairly low drag coefficient of 0.26Cd, which is the same as the super-slippery nineties’ Calibra coupe.