New Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology: luxury off-roader gets electric power

Back in 2021, we saw Mercedes preview an all-electric G-Class with the EQG Concept. Fast forward three years and the German firm has finally taken the covers off the production car: the Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology.

Not much has changed on the outside, with the finished car retaining the distinctive boxy design of the newly-facelifted, combustion-engined G-Class that this electric car will be sold alongside.

Speaking from the reveal event, Mercedes’ Chief Technology Officer, Markus Schäfer, was keen to emphasise that the electric G-Class’s had lost none of the standard car’s off-road prowess. “Throughout its more than 45-year history, the G-Class has always used the most modern drive technology available,” he told us. “So, it's entirely fitting that the innovative drive concept with four individually controlled electric motors once again raises the legendary performance of our off-road icon to a new level.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The electric G-Class actually outperforms its petrol and diesel siblings in some off-road areas, sitting on the same ladder-frame chassis rather than a bespoke pure-electric platform. Auto Express has already experienced the G 580 with EQ Technology from the passenger seat twice before, where it impressed us both on-road and off it.

New Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology: powertrains and range

The electric G-Class has one of the largest batteries available on any production EV. The 116kWh battery is the same as found the updated EQS, although the casing has been specially tweaked to fit in the G-Class’ chassis.