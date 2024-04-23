Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Range Rover Electric spotted on the Nurburgring

The big unveil of the first zero-emission Range Rover is getting closer

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Sep 2024
Range Rover Electric Nurburgring testing - front 3/413

A pivotal moment in the 54-year history of the Range Rover is almost here as the first all-electric car to wear the name is preparing for launch. We’ve seen the Range Rover Electric testing in the Arctic circle already, thanks to some official spy shots from Jaguar Land Rover, but now we’ve seen it testing in the slightly more unfamiliar terrain of the Nurburgring race track. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The design of the Range Rover Electric is immediately familiar because it closely mirrors that of the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions of the current, fifth-generation model. The only discernible difference at this stage – aside from a green flash on the number plate – is the aero-optimised grille design. Indeed, the headlights, bonnet, lower bumper and scuff plates all look identical to those found on the electric car’s combustion-engined counterparts.

There’s a new charging port flap as you’d expect, located on the rear three-quarter panel just as it is on the plug-in hybrid Range Rover. Previous pictures of the car in the Arctic show the flap completely iced over; we can only hope the charge flap’s operating temperature has been repeatedly tested to ensure it works even in sub-zero temperatures.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As for the new images of the car at the Nurburgring, the car is wearing a set of sporty Pirelli P Zero tyres wrapped around a set of 10-spoke 22-inch alloy wheels. While these could end up featuring on the production model, don’t expect the roll cage and bucket seats to be offered - even on the Range Rover’s extensive options and packs list. 

The Range Rover Electric should offer a similar level of off-road ability to its internal-combustion engined counterparts, but previous images have shown a dynamic side too - a four-wheeled drift pictured in the Arctic with plumes of fine snow trailing behind the car is a case in point. Land Rover says its “new, in-house, all-electric propulsion system” will ensure “the all-terrain, all-weather and all-surface capability of the Range Rover remains unparallelled”.

Land Rover has apparently developed its own traction control system for the Range Rover Electric, which it says “delivers exceptional levels of performance on icy or low-grip surfaces”. The new car can distribute torque to each individual electric drive control unit in “as little as one millisecond”. This, according to JLR, reduces the need for ABS intervention for a smoother drive.

Range Rover Electric Nurburgring testing - rear 3/413

Talking about the electric Range Rover, Thomas Mueller, Executive Director for Product Engineering, said: “Range Rover with electric power means customary Range Rover luxury, refinement and capability, plus near-silent fully electric propulsion.” He insisted the new model will provide its occupants with “effortlessly smooth and relaxed journeys.”

As well as sub-zero testing in the Arctic Circle, the new Range Rover will be subjected to extreme heat at temperatures of up to 50 degrees celsius in the “searing deserts of the Middle East”.

Both the battery and Electric Drive Unit (EDU) are being developed in-house at JLR. The Range Rover will be the company’s second EV, following the Jaguar I-Pace, which launched back in 2018.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 best luxury SUVs 2024
Best luxury SUVs - header image

Top 10 best luxury SUVs 2024

These are the best posh SUVs to buy right now
Best cars & vans
17 Jul 2024
Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024
Best luxury cars - header image

Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024

Indulge yourself with our list of the best luxury cars on sale today
Best cars & vans
15 Jul 2024
Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2024
Best hybrid SUVs - header image

Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2024

Plenty of SUVs now come with hybrid power, and we’ve picked out the very best buys on today’s market
Best cars & vans
13 May 2024
Ultra-exclusive new Range Rover SV Burford Edition inspired by a quaint Cotswold town
New Range Rover SV Burford Edition - side

Ultra-exclusive new Range Rover SV Burford Edition inspired by a quaint Cotswold town

Just 10 examples of the super-limited Burford Edition Range Rover will be available
News
3 Apr 2024

Most Popular

Used electric car prices are coming down and looking increasingly attractive
Opinion - used EVs

Used electric car prices are coming down and looking increasingly attractive

Deputy editor Richard Ingram casts his expert eye over the used-car market and wonders if now is the best time to switch to an EV
Opinion
9 Sep 2024
Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong
Michelin tyre tech

Half of drivers think a new pair of tyres should go on the car's front wheels, but they're wrong

New tyres must go on the rear axle, with part-worn treads moved to the front - whether the car is FWD, RWD or 4x4
News
11 Sep 2024
Dacia CEO reveals the budget brand's masterplan
Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot talking to John McIlroy

Dacia CEO reveals the budget brand's masterplan

We talk to CEO Denis Le Vot and get the inside story on the new Duster and what is next for Dacia
Features
9 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content