Range Rover L322 by Velvet Motorworks is an Estonian revamp of the British SUV

Estonian company Velvet Motorworks is giving the third-generation Range Rover a new lease on life with bespoke restomods

By:Paul Adam
24 Sep 2025
Range Rover L322 restomod by Velvet Motorworks - front static

Want a slice of old-school cool with a modern twist? A new project by Estonian company Velvet Motorworks is transforming the third-generation Range Rover (L322), blending its iconic luxury with retro style, premium materials and all-new mechanicals.

The L322 is renowned for its timeless, boxy silhouette, and Velvet Motorworks plans to lean into that heritage with a fresh take on the original design. This includes adding styling details from earlier, classic Range Rovers, such as round headlights and a redesigned grille, while integrating modern tech like Apple CarPlay.

"I was a teenager when the L322 first came out, and I vividly remember seeing it in real life for the first time," said Velvet Motorworks founder Mihkel Külaots. "Now, with the earliest examples over 20 years old, these vehicles deserve a proper tear-down, rebuild, and a bit of extra character."

Each build is a one-off creation, starting with a supercharged V8 petrol model, while the company says it plans to refine the engine for stronger performance and a more engaging, "analogue" driving feel. A selectable active exhaust system will allow drivers to switch between a quiet, refined note and the full roar of the V8. 

The chassis will also be tuned to improve on-road comfort and handling while retaining the Range Rover's legendary off-road capability, plus there’s other exterior modifications like a small lift and larger wheels to help give the restomodded SUV an even more commanding stance. The idea of a factory fresh L322 may well appeal to owners who’ve suffered from the original models’ well known issues with rusty wheelaches and sills.

For the project's concept, Velvet Motorworks enlisted automotive artist Nils Piirma, who has worked with brands like Koenigsegg and Genesis. While only 3D renders have been shown so far, the company is already building its first prototype, which is expected to be completed by mid-2026. Limited production will begin shortly after, with the first customer deliveries scheduled for late 2026.

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

