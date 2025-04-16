Mercedes G-Class ‘Edition Stronger than the 1980s’ might be the most ridiculous car name yet

The Mercedes G-Class’ image has changed quite drastically in the past few decades, with the once rough and ready off-roader now a staple of posh London streets. But providing a slight antidote to this is the new ‘G-Class Edition Stronger than the 1980s’.

That name is a reference to the original W 460 G-Class, which was produced throughout the eighties. A further tribute comes in the fact that just 460 ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ will be built.

Mercedes previewed this special edition back in 2023 with a one-off that celebrated the 500,000th G-Class. The new model, which is priced at £152,815, is based on the G 450 d and uses the same 362bhp mild-hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine and nine-speed automatic gearbox. The chassis hasn’t been fettled with either, so the ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ G-Class will be just as competent off-road as the standard car, with 70cm of wading depth, three differential locks, hill descent control and a special ‘G-mode’ to aid rock crawling. While the G-Class can now be had with whopping 22-inch wheels in full-fat AMG guise, this edition sits on smaller 18-inch five-spoke rims

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fans of the classic G-Class (or G-Wagen, as it was known) will recognise the exterior of the ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ as similar to that of the ‘flying G-Wagen’ of 1979. This short-wheelbase 240 GD was launched over sand dunes during the car’s world premiere, demonstrating its go-anywhere ability.