Mercedes G-Class ‘Edition Stronger than the 1980s’ might be the most ridiculous car name yet
The special-edition G-Class will be limited to just 460 units costing £152,815 each
The Mercedes G-Class’ image has changed quite drastically in the past few decades, with the once rough and ready off-roader now a staple of posh London streets. But providing a slight antidote to this is the new ‘G-Class Edition Stronger than the 1980s’.
That name is a reference to the original W 460 G-Class, which was produced throughout the eighties. A further tribute comes in the fact that just 460 ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ will be built.
Mercedes previewed this special edition back in 2023 with a one-off that celebrated the 500,000th G-Class. The new model, which is priced at £152,815, is based on the G 450 d and uses the same 362bhp mild-hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine and nine-speed automatic gearbox. The chassis hasn’t been fettled with either, so the ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ G-Class will be just as competent off-road as the standard car, with 70cm of wading depth, three differential locks, hill descent control and a special ‘G-mode’ to aid rock crawling. While the G-Class can now be had with whopping 22-inch wheels in full-fat AMG guise, this edition sits on smaller 18-inch five-spoke rims
Fans of the classic G-Class (or G-Wagen, as it was known) will recognise the exterior of the ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ as similar to that of the ‘flying G-Wagen’ of 1979. This short-wheelbase 240 GD was launched over sand dunes during the car’s world premiere, demonstrating its go-anywhere ability.
Two colours are available on the new special edition: ‘Agave green’ and ‘Colorado beige’, both popular choices on the original eighties model. And to give the new car an old-school look, amber indicators have been added to the bonnet, while the grille, bumpers, wheelarches and mirror housings are finished in black, as is the underbody protection.
There’s also an older-style Mercedes badge on the bonnet, and the ‘Mercedes-Benz’ plaque on the rear is an original item from the eighties, too. Mudflaps, headlight covers and all-terrain tyres are added, while a roof luggage rack is available as an option. To remind you of the model’s robust nature, there’s a puddle light displaying the words ‘G - Stronger than time’.
Inside, you’ll find suitably retro tweaks with period-appropriate black leather seats with dove grey inserts in a chequered pattern. There are also various ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ badges and a ‘Schöckl Proved’ logo at the base of the B-pillar, along with an image of the Schöckl mountain in Austria, where Mercedes tests and develops the G-Class’ off-road capability. There’s also an individual badge on the centre console for each of the 460 units.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.
Find a car with the experts