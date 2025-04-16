Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mercedes G-Class ‘Edition Stronger than the 1980s’ might be the most ridiculous car name yet

The special-edition G-Class will be limited to just 460 units costing £152,815 each

By:Alastair Crooks
16 Apr 2025
Mercedes G-Class ‘Edition Stronger than the 1980s’ - green front angled17

The Mercedes G-Class’ image has changed quite drastically in the past few decades, with the once rough and ready off-roader now a staple of posh London streets. But providing a slight antidote to this is the new ‘G-Class Edition Stronger than the 1980s’. 

That name is a reference to the original W 460 G-Class, which was produced throughout the eighties. A further tribute comes in the fact that just 460 ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ will be built. 

Mercedes previewed this special edition back in 2023 with a one-off that celebrated the 500,000th G-Class. The new model, which is priced at £152,815, is based on the G 450 d and uses the same 362bhp mild-hybrid 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine and nine-speed automatic gearbox. The chassis hasn’t been fettled with either, so the ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ G-Class will be just as competent off-road as the standard car, with 70cm of wading depth, three differential locks, hill descent control and a special ‘G-mode’ to aid rock crawling. While the G-Class can now be had with whopping 22-inch wheels in full-fat AMG guise, this edition sits on smaller 18-inch five-spoke rims

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fans of the classic G-Class (or G-Wagen, as it was known) will recognise the exterior of the ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ as similar to that of the ‘flying G-Wagen’ of 1979. This short-wheelbase 240 GD was launched over sand dunes during the car’s world premiere, demonstrating its go-anywhere ability. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Two colours are available on the new special edition: ‘Agave green’ and ‘Colorado beige’, both popular choices on the original eighties model. And to give the new car an old-school look, amber indicators have been added to the bonnet, while the grille, bumpers, wheelarches and mirror housings are finished in black, as is the underbody protection. 

Mercedes G-Class ‘Edition Stronger than the 1980s’ - green rear angled

There’s also an older-style Mercedes badge on the bonnet, and the ‘Mercedes-Benz’ plaque on the rear is an original item from the eighties, too. Mudflaps, headlight covers and all-terrain tyres are added, while a roof luggage rack is available as an option. To remind you of the model’s robust nature, there’s a puddle light displaying the words ‘G - Stronger than time’. 

Inside, you’ll find suitably retro tweaks with period-appropriate black leather seats with dove grey inserts in a chequered pattern. There are also various ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ badges and a ‘Schöckl Proved’ logo at the base of the B-pillar, along with an image of the Schöckl mountain in Austria, where Mercedes tests and develops the G-Class’ off-road capability. There’s also an individual badge on the centre console for each of the 460 units. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ set to shrink electric luxury off-roader
Mercedes &#039;baby&#039; G-Class exclusive image

Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ set to shrink electric luxury off-roader

The smaller model will still retain the retro design appeal of Mercedes’ imposing SUV
News
25 Feb 2025
Best luxury SUVs 2025
Best luxury SUVs - header image

Best luxury SUVs 2025

Luxury SUVs combine the sophistication of a luxury car with the sheer practicality of an SUV. Here’s our pick of the current crop…
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2025
Mercedes G-Class review
Mercedes G-Class - main image

Mercedes G-Class review

Mercedes' motoring icon is better than ever in its latest guise, but prices aren't cheap
In-depth reviews
13 Jan 2025
Limited-edition Mercedes G-Class Past II Future celebrates 45 years of iconic 4x4
Mercedes G-Class Past II Future - front 3/4 metal roof

Limited-edition Mercedes G-Class Past II Future celebrates 45 years of iconic 4x4

Just 20 examples will be made, featuring retro details and modern six-cylinder power
News
21 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance
Czinger teases 21C&#039;s carbon fibre bodywork

Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance

Particulates emitted by the disposal of carbon fibre can be harmful to both machinery and human health
News
14 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month
Mazda 3 front corner right

Car Deal of the Day: Elegant Mazda 3 hatch for a preeminent £178 per month

Fluid handling and even more flowing styling are the selling points of the Mazda 3 in this affordable deal
News
12 Apr 2025
Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar: sporty meets sensible in big-time SUV clash
Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar - front tracking

Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar: sporty meets sensible in big-time SUV clash

Racy Spanish brand Cupra is hoping to make waves in the plug-in hybrid SUV class with its all-new Terramar. We put it up against the big-selling Toyot…
Car group tests
12 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content