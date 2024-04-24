New GWM Ora 07 2024 review: a characterful EV in a crowded market

Just like the car’s approachable tact in terms of design and presentation, so too is the Ora 07 focused on comfort, even on this top-spec GT model. To that end, we’ll use the caveat that we drove it on almost completely smooth tarmac, but the ride certainly seemed well damped and supple, without totally falling to pieces when cornering hard or quickly changing direction. When up and running, we found there to be good powertrain refinement and what appeared to be a lack of wind and road noise – although we’ll need to take longer drives on public roads to be totally sure.

In fact, compared to certain other EVs, the Ora felt nicely resolved and focused in its driving setup, and had good levels of responsiveness from both the throttle and brakes. When switched to its Sports+ mode, acceleration is more than strong enough without being too aggressive – as some rivals are. It’s clear there has been a level of detailed calibration work put in.

There’s no way of manually controlling the amount of regenerative braking, instead it varies depending on the selected driver mode. This will disagree with drivers used to controlling that function themselves – particularly if you like to coast on motorways – but Ora is actively looking into amending little niggles like this before European-market models reach full production.

In essence, the Ora 07 is more than good enough to be appealing – if you’re one of the people out there who will see it and want one. What’s left is to ensure that unlike the smaller Ora 03, the European teams do what they can to improve the sensitivity of its driver assistance functions and the very vocal way Oras communicate the use of certain functions – cruise control that audibly announces it’s switched on and to “take care to pay attention” is an example.

We’ll have to wait until we drive a car on UK roads to make sure, but the Ora feels comparable to a BYD Seal, but might have a tricker job taking on VW’s impressive ID.7, which leads not just with interior space, but also efficiency, charging speeds and overall powertrain tech.