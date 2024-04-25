New Volkswagen ID. Code concept is an insight into the brand's EV future

Volkswagen has given us an insight into the future of its electric cars with the new ID. Code concept - revealed at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show. The ID. Code previews an all-electric large SUV from VW, but in production form it’ll be limited to the Chinese market.

The production model of the VW ID. Code will sit as the flagship model of Volkswagen’s newly-announced ID.UX sub-brand in China with a focus on lifestyle-oriented models. ID.UX is pitched at a younger audience, according to Volkswagen.

Volkswagen also says the ID. Code’s “aesthetics are completely new”; adding that with “powerful, clear and fluid surfaces the concept car is reminiscent of a Gran Turismo”. The ID. Code certainly features a sleeker profile than Volkswagen’s current crop of SUVs with a coupe-like swept-back roofline. There’s a full-width rear light bar broken up by an illuminated VW badge and to the front a set of large, thin headlights that flow into yet another light-up VW badge.

Inside, there’s only seating for four - perhaps underlining the ID .Code’s more youthful approach in contrast to more capacious five-seater family SUVs. A yoke-style steering wheel features and the central touchscreen extends out from the centre console rather than sitting on the dash - which itself includes a wraparound display that stretches the full width of the cabin. The front passenger seat can also be turned 180 degrees to face the rear occupants.

The ID. Code is ready for level-four autonomous driving, says Volkswagen, which allows for zero human interaction - although the driver can still take control at any point. The exterior of the car will light up when it's in autonomous mode to warn other road users.

Volkswagen hasn’t said what architecture the ID. Code will use, although a variety of battery sizes will be possible and it’ll come with a choice of single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrains.

