New Toyota bZ3X and bZ3C revealed as brand looks to up its EV game

Toyota has revealed two new Chinese-market electric cars that might preview new models for the European market. With Toyota still to gain a foothold in the Chinese EV sector, and with slipping sales of its combustion and hybrid models in China, the pair of new cars have been designed as a reboot for the brand. Both the Toyota bZ3X and bZ3C may also have relevance for Toyota models closer to home.

The new bZ3C is an aggressively-styled Tesla Model 3-sized fastback with battery and powertrain technology jointly engineered by Toyota and Chinese EV giant BYD. Aimed specifically at younger buyers that represent a majority of Chinese buyers (the average car buying age is 33 in China) the new model has a progressive design that appeals to the less subtle preferences of the local market.

The second, and more practical new model is the Toyota bZ3x, a large SUV that focuses on practicality, with its upright cabin and boxy shape. Inside, Toyota’s unusual dashboard architecture is on show, based on that first seen on the Toyota bZ4X. This is headlined by a miniaturised steering wheel, large central touchscreen and compact driver’s display that’s mounted right at the base of the windscreen.

However, despite both models being expected to go on sale within the next 12 months, Toyota has not confirmed any technical details on the pair. Taking into account the collaboration between Toyota and BYD, we expect that the newcomers will lean on that company’s clever blade battery technology.

There are currently no plans to bring either of these models to Europe, however, the pair do foreshadow the direction we expect Toyota to go in over the next few years with its all-electric models.

