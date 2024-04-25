Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Toyota bZ3X and bZ3C revealed as brand looks to up its EV game

Toyota’s Chinese market EVs steal the limelight at crowded Beijing motor show

by: Jordan Katsianis
25 Apr 2024
New Toyota bZ3C front 3/46

Toyota has revealed two new Chinese-market electric cars that might preview new models for the European market. With Toyota still to gain a foothold in the Chinese EV sector, and with slipping sales of its combustion and hybrid models in China, the pair of new cars have been designed as a reboot for the brand. Both the Toyota bZ3X and bZ3C may also have relevance for Toyota models closer to home. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new bZ3C is an aggressively-styled Tesla Model 3-sized fastback with battery and powertrain technology jointly engineered by Toyota and Chinese EV giant BYD. Aimed specifically at younger buyers that represent a majority of Chinese buyers (the average car buying age is 33 in China) the new model has a progressive design that appeals to the less subtle preferences of the local market. 

The second, and more practical new model is the Toyota bZ3x, a large SUV that focuses on practicality, with its upright cabin and boxy shape. Inside, Toyota’s unusual dashboard architecture is on show, based on that first seen on the Toyota bZ4X. This is headlined by a miniaturised steering wheel, large central touchscreen and compact driver’s display that’s mounted right at the base of the windscreen. 

However, despite both models being expected to go on sale within the next 12 months, Toyota has not confirmed any technical details on the pair. Taking into account the collaboration between Toyota and BYD, we expect that the newcomers will lean on that company’s clever blade battery technology. 

There are currently no plans to bring either of these models to Europe, however, the pair do foreshadow the direction we expect Toyota to go in over the next few years with its all-electric models.

Now read our list of the best electric cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mazda EZ-6 is a sleek, rear-wheel drive saloon we wish was coming to the UK
The new Mazda EZ-6 front 3/4
New Cars

Mazda EZ-6 is a sleek, rear-wheel drive saloon we wish was coming to the UK

The new Mazda EZ-6 might not fill a gap here in Mazda’s UK range, but it might preview a car that does
25 Apr 2024
New Smart Concept #5 is a rough and ready electric off-roader
Smart #5 concept - front
News

New Smart Concept #5 is a rough and ready electric off-roader

Its maker is calling this the “most versatile Smart of all time” although we expect the concept to be toned down for production
23 Apr 2024
New MG EXE181 concept is a wild tribute to a land speed record holder
New MG EXE181 concept - Front 3/4 driving on salt flats
New Cars

New MG EXE181 concept is a wild tribute to a land speed record holder

MG will unveil its new all-electric supercar at the Beijing Motor Show
22 Apr 2024
New Smart #5 mid-size SUV to be previewed by Beijing Motor Show concept
Smart Concept 5 - side
News

New Smart #5 mid-size SUV to be previewed by Beijing Motor Show concept

The Smart Concept #5 will give us our first glimpse of the Smart #1’s big brother
19 Apr 2024

Most Popular

Skoda Fabia goes for bigger slice of supermini sales with 2024 updates
Skoda fabia front 3/4
News

Skoda Fabia goes for bigger slice of supermini sales with 2024 updates

Skoda has given its Fabia updated powertrains and equipment
22 Apr 2024
New Audi A3 facelift 2024 review: big improvements for the premium hatch
Audi A3 facelift - front
Road tests

New Audi A3 facelift 2024 review: big improvements for the premium hatch

The updated Audi A3 hasn’t been revolutionised, but is thoroughly improved thanks to a set of small but impactful improvements
22 Apr 2024
New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - front
News

New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Consider this a new era for Vauxhall, because the step between this new EV and ICE model and the last Grandland it replaces is huge
22 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content