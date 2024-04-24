Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BMW i4 gets minor nip and tuck to tackle updated Tesla Model 3

Subtle changes inside and out, as well as under the skin, aim to elevate BMW’s executive EV to top of the class

by: Richard Ingram
24 Apr 2024
BMW i4 facelift - front20

The all-electric BMW i4 has been refreshed with a selection of design tweaks and a brand-new interior for the Tesla Model 3 rival. Revealed alongside a set of similar upgrades for the petrol-powered 4 Series Gran Coupe, the improvements bring the company car favourite bang up to date.

The two models get the same new dashboard and centre console, which features slimmer air vents than before, and new trim elements. BMW’s massive dual-screen infotainment and instrument set-up is now fitted as standard across the range, complete with the company’s latest digital interface and an optional augmented-reality view for the navigation system. There’s a fresh steering wheel design, plus new upholstery finishes.

Outside, the changes are more subtle, but there are new adaptive LED headlights, plus the laser rear lights that were first seen on the hardcore BMW M4 CSL a couple of years back. There’s also a range of new colour and wheel options for both petrol and electric models, along with new grille inserts on the M Performance versions.

BMW i4 facelift - dash20

BMW hasn’t announced any specific technical changes, but the i4 sees small improvements to its quoted range. Entry-level eDrive35 models now have a range of up to 311 miles, 12 miles more than before, with the eDrive40 and M50 models having smaller improvements, at 373 and 324 miles respectively.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The electric BMW i4 range comprises three models, with the entry-level i4 eDrive35 at £50,365 and a mid-range eDrive40 from £58,460. The top-spec dual-motor M50 tops the range, with 536bhp during 10-second overboost periods. This allows it to sprint from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and hit a limited 140mph top speed. It will cost from £69,995 – almost exactly £10k more than the newly revealed Model 3 Performance.

The cars will continue to be manufactured at BMW’s home plant in Munich, and the brand says the first updated models should start to reach customers by July.

Click here for our list of the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best rear-wheel drive cars 2024
Best rear-wheel drive cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best rear-wheel drive cars 2024

Rear-wheel drive is often praised as the drivetrain that delivers the most fun. Here are 10 cars that do exactly that
15 Mar 2024
New quad-motor BMW i4 M spy shots remind us the EV super saloon is coming
New BMW i4 M Quad motor - front
News

New quad-motor BMW i4 M spy shots remind us the EV super saloon is coming

BMW is working on an EV with supercar-beating performance and four-door practicality
13 Mar 2024
Top 10 best executive cars 2024
Best executive cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best executive cars 2024

Executive cars might cost a little more, but the best ones add a real touch of class to your motoring experience…
4 Jan 2024
BMW i4 review
BMW i4 - front tracking
In-depth reviews

BMW i4 review

Sophisticated, well-built and typically great to drive, the all-electric BMW i4 is an easy car to recommend
2 Nov 2023

Most Popular

Skoda Fabia goes for bigger slice of supermini sales with 2024 updates
Skoda fabia front 3/4
News

Skoda Fabia goes for bigger slice of supermini sales with 2024 updates

Skoda has given its Fabia updated powertrains and equipment
22 Apr 2024
New Audi A3 facelift 2024 review: big improvements for the premium hatch
Audi A3 facelift - front
Road tests

New Audi A3 facelift 2024 review: big improvements for the premium hatch

The updated Audi A3 hasn’t been revolutionised, but is thoroughly improved thanks to a set of small but impactful improvements
22 Apr 2024
New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details
Vauxhall Grandland 2024 - front
News

New Vauxhall Grandland 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Consider this a new era for Vauxhall, because the step between this new EV and ICE model and the last Grandland it replaces is huge
22 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content