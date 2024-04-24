BMW i4 gets minor nip and tuck to tackle updated Tesla Model 3

The all-electric BMW i4 has been refreshed with a selection of design tweaks and a brand-new interior for the Tesla Model 3 rival. Revealed alongside a set of similar upgrades for the petrol-powered 4 Series Gran Coupe, the improvements bring the company car favourite bang up to date.

The two models get the same new dashboard and centre console, which features slimmer air vents than before, and new trim elements. BMW’s massive dual-screen infotainment and instrument set-up is now fitted as standard across the range, complete with the company’s latest digital interface and an optional augmented-reality view for the navigation system. There’s a fresh steering wheel design, plus new upholstery finishes.

Outside, the changes are more subtle, but there are new adaptive LED headlights, plus the laser rear lights that were first seen on the hardcore BMW M4 CSL a couple of years back. There’s also a range of new colour and wheel options for both petrol and electric models, along with new grille inserts on the M Performance versions.

BMW hasn’t announced any specific technical changes, but the i4 sees small improvements to its quoted range. Entry-level eDrive35 models now have a range of up to 311 miles, 12 miles more than before, with the eDrive40 and M50 models having smaller improvements, at 373 and 324 miles respectively.

The electric BMW i4 range comprises three models, with the entry-level i4 eDrive35 at £50,365 and a mid-range eDrive40 from £58,460. The top-spec dual-motor M50 tops the range, with 536bhp during 10-second overboost periods. This allows it to sprint from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and hit a limited 140mph top speed. It will cost from £69,995 – almost exactly £10k more than the newly revealed Model 3 Performance.

The cars will continue to be manufactured at BMW’s home plant in Munich, and the brand says the first updated models should start to reach customers by July.

