Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead

There’s a good reason the Tesla Model 3 is one of the world’s best-selling cars. It’s competitively priced, offers excellent range and charging figures, and is backed up by a widespread network of easy-to-use Tesla Superchargers. Plus it is good to drive, costs little to run, is packed with tech and comes from one of the first brands that pops into most people’s heads when they’re thinking about buying an electric car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ubiquity isn’t for everyone, though. Nor is a car that caters more to those interested in technology than driver appeal. Plenty of people are also wary of the behaviour of the company’s CEO, and don’t really want a physical manifestation of that on their driveway.

So there are several reasons you might wish to expand your electric vehicle horizons and opt for something else, which is where the cars below come in. We’ve selected three brand-new alternatives to the Model 3, and three used models you might consider if you want even more bang for your buck.

New: BMW i4

Prices from £51,370

The success of the Model 3 means it’s fair to assume some former BMW customers have jumped ship over time, but the BMW i4’s talents more than justify jumping back. It’s as strong a proposition in the EV world as the 3 Series always has been, and shows that BMW learned a thing or two from its early dabbling in EVs with the i3.