New Hyundai Ioniq 6 N prototype review: the EV that thinks it’s a track toy

That’s helped by the E-Shift system, which recreates the feel of an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox – complete with shift paddles, torque interruptions, and even the kind of head-nod jolt you’d get from a gearchange in a conventional ICE car’s transmission. The simulated gear ratios are tighter, the virtual engine note (blasted through the speakers) more aggressive, and the overall experience more visceral than in the Ioniq 5 N.

Once you’re rolling, the Ioniq 6 N feels rear-driven in character – even more so than the 5 N – and yet remarkably adjustable. The suspension settings, managed through the central touchscreen, can be tailored in fine detail to suit personal preference or track conditions.

Despite its hefty 2.3-tonne weight, the Ioniq 6 N resists understeer brilliantly – a credit to the active torque vectoring system that juggles power between the wheels with pinpoint accuracy. The steering, meanwhile, is meaty and communicative, and the chassis is alive with feedback.

But the star of the show is the software. The N Track Manager lets you fine-tune your set-up in seconds, turning the Ioniq 6 N into your ideal track weapon without needing spanners or aftermarket mods.

And then there’s the Drift Optimiser. Like a cheat code for sideways antics, it lets you dial in drift angle, slip limits and response thresholds in multiple steps – offering a digital experience that feels like playing Gran Turismo, except that you’re in the real world. Whether you're a seasoned drifter or just learning the ropes, you can explore the car’s limits safely and progressively. When and where it’s safe to do so!

From our first impressions, then, it seems that Hyundai has done it again. Following the riotously fun Ioniq 5 N, the Korean brand has applied its high-performance N treatment to the sleeker Ioniq 6 – and the result is a four-door EV that could excite even the most hardened petrolhead.

But fun like this doesn’t come cheap. The Ioniq 5 N already starts at just over £65,000, and the Ioniq 6 N is expected to top £70,000 when it arrives later this year.

It’s a far cry from the days of affordable N cars like the i20 N and i30 N. Harrer acknowledges this, hinting at more accessible N-branded EVs in the future: “We don’t want to lose our fans,” he tells us.

Model: Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Price: £70,000 (est) Powertrain: 84kWh battery (est), 2x e-motors Power: 650bhp/770Nm (est) Transmission: Single-speed auto, four-wheel drive 0-62mph: 3.4 seconds (est) Top speed: 160mph (est) Range: 300 miles (est) Max charging: 260kW (10-80% in 18 mins) Size (L/W/H): TBC On sale: Late 2025

