New Hyundai Ioniq 6 N prototype review: the EV that thinks it’s a track toy
The covers will come off this hot Hyundai at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but we’ve already been for an exclusive drive
Verdict
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is like a PlayStation fantasy come to life – only faster, louder, and road-legal. It’s wildly customisable, loaded with clever tech, and, crucially, an absolute blast to drive. We can’t wait to try it on European roads later this year.
It all started with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which launched around 18 months ago and made a thunderous entrance into the performance EV market. It didn’t just handle like a proper hot hatch, clever software also simulated gearshifts, combustion-engine noise and exhaust notes so convincingly it could give you goosebumps.
Now, Hyundai has taken things a step further with the Ioniq 6 N – and we’ve had an exclusive drive of a disguised prototype at the brand’s Namyang R&D test facility near Seoul in South Korea. It’s safe to say the 6 N means business.
The brains behind the madness is Manfred Harrer, Hyundai’s new Head of R&D, formerly of BMW, Porsche – and even Apple, where he worked on the secretive Apple Car project. “We basically developed this car from the ground up,” Harrer tells us.
And it shows. The upgrades begin with wide Pirelli P Zero tyres (275/35) and a beefy braking system with oversized, ventilated discs. The track has been widened by 60mm over the standard Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the 6 N is 10mm longer overall.
Active air curtains at the front reduce drag, while a substantial rear wing generates 100kg of downforce at 155mph. We’re told that even the trademark light blue N paint has been subtly reworked – not that you can tell on our camouflaged test car.
With all-wheel drive, a 50:50 weight balance, and a lower centre of gravity than the 5 N, the Ioniq 6 N is already better set up for high-performance driving. But that wasn’t enough. The N team also reworked the brakes and the electronic diff, plus the steering and suspension geometry. It’s all paired with a set of ZF adaptive dampers that respond far more quickly than before.
“The improved hardware allowed us to take the software to a whole new level,” Harrer says.
Like the 5 N, the Ioniq 6 N runs an 800V architecture for ultra-fast charging. Final power figures remain under wraps, but we’re told to expect at least 650bhp and 770Nm of torque. What matters more is how the car uses that output.
Hyundai’s software team has been busy, and the result is a power delivery that mimics that of a highly tuned ICE car in uncanny ways. If you shut your eyes (not that we recommend it), you’d swear there’s a turbocharged engine under the bonnet.
That’s helped by the E-Shift system, which recreates the feel of an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox – complete with shift paddles, torque interruptions, and even the kind of head-nod jolt you’d get from a gearchange in a conventional ICE car’s transmission. The simulated gear ratios are tighter, the virtual engine note (blasted through the speakers) more aggressive, and the overall experience more visceral than in the Ioniq 5 N.
Once you’re rolling, the Ioniq 6 N feels rear-driven in character – even more so than the 5 N – and yet remarkably adjustable. The suspension settings, managed through the central touchscreen, can be tailored in fine detail to suit personal preference or track conditions.
Despite its hefty 2.3-tonne weight, the Ioniq 6 N resists understeer brilliantly – a credit to the active torque vectoring system that juggles power between the wheels with pinpoint accuracy. The steering, meanwhile, is meaty and communicative, and the chassis is alive with feedback.
But the star of the show is the software. The N Track Manager lets you fine-tune your set-up in seconds, turning the Ioniq 6 N into your ideal track weapon without needing spanners or aftermarket mods.
And then there’s the Drift Optimiser. Like a cheat code for sideways antics, it lets you dial in drift angle, slip limits and response thresholds in multiple steps – offering a digital experience that feels like playing Gran Turismo, except that you’re in the real world. Whether you're a seasoned drifter or just learning the ropes, you can explore the car’s limits safely and progressively. When and where it’s safe to do so!
From our first impressions, then, it seems that Hyundai has done it again. Following the riotously fun Ioniq 5 N, the Korean brand has applied its high-performance N treatment to the sleeker Ioniq 6 – and the result is a four-door EV that could excite even the most hardened petrolhead.
But fun like this doesn’t come cheap. The Ioniq 5 N already starts at just over £65,000, and the Ioniq 6 N is expected to top £70,000 when it arrives later this year.
It’s a far cry from the days of affordable N cars like the i20 N and i30 N. Harrer acknowledges this, hinting at more accessible N-branded EVs in the future: “We don’t want to lose our fans,” he tells us.
|Model:
|Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
|Price:
|£70,000 (est)
|Powertrain:
|84kWh battery (est), 2x e-motors
|Power:
|650bhp/770Nm (est)
|Transmission:
|Single-speed auto, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|3.4 seconds (est)
|Top speed:
|160mph (est)
|Range:
|300 miles (est)
|Max charging:
|260kW (10-80% in 18 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|TBC
|On sale:
|Late 2025
