BMW i4 gets improved efficiency, plus new top-spec M60 trim

BMW has announced a series of updates for its i4 EV, bringing better efficiency and therefore improved range for the standard eDrive35 and 40 models, plus a higher-performing M60 version at the top of the range.

Changes to the standard models introduce new silicon carbide semiconductor components in the electric powertrain. These reduce energy consumption by 4.5 per cent, which – on paper at least – increases the range by up to 13 miles depending on the specification, bringing a figure of up to 380 miles for the eDrive40 and 319 miles for the eDrive35.

At the other end of the i4 line-up, the new M60 model boasts a fresh electric powertrain that produces 592bhp, an increase of 55bhp over the previous M50. Not only is this model significantly more powerful than a current BMW M4 Competition, it has as much power as the previous-generation M5.

Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW quotes a 0-62mph time of 3.7 seconds for the M60, 0.2 seconds faster than the M50, while the new edition shares the old model’s top speed of 139mph.

There’s also some changes to the battery pack, which is now rated at 81.1kWh net. This lifts the range to 338 miles with the smallest wheels fitted. However, if this model follows our experience with the previous-generation car, this number can dive rather quickly if you take advantage of the i4’s considerable performance.

There’s also been a number of other updates across the entire BMW line-up, including the ability to use your phone as a digital key on most new models. The BMW Operating System 9 has also been comprehensively updated, introducing a more effective voice assistant.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...