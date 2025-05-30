Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Hit the road in style with the electric BMW i4 for only £344 a month

It may be a little overlooked these days, but the i4 is still a fine electric saloon. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 May

By:George Armitage
30 May 2025
BMW i4 - front cornering
  • Fun to drive; practical interior
  • Desirable M Sport model
  • Only £343.96 a month

BMW’s i4 was an early challenger to the mighty Tesla Model 3, but despite its advancing years it’s still a formidable rival. Badge appeal, a quality interior and fine driving dynamics all add up to a desirable electric saloon.

Through the Auto Express Find A Car service, VIPGateway is offering the i4 for £343.96 a month right now. Naturally, there’s an initial payment to sort first – here it’s £4,477.46 – and this is a three-year deal, with a 5,000-mile-a-year cap. 

If this is too limiting, then 8,000 miles a year can be had for the princely sum of £15.34 extra a month.

You’ll be getting the smaller battery model, but at 70.3kWh, you should be able to achieve 300 miles
on a full charge, according to BMW. 

Meanwhile, you can enjoy M Sport specification; easily the most desirable trim of the range, this brings a host of appealing extras such as racier styling, anthracite headlining, an M Sport leather steering wheel, 18-inch alloys and sports seats with ‘M piping’.

The i4 is easily one of the finest electric saloons on the market, thanks to its agile handling and cosseting ride, and its sharp steering makes light work of twisty roads. And while it’s often referred to as an electric saloon, it has a practical hatchback – something that the Tesla Model 3 can’t boast of.   

BMW i4 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW i4 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW i4 hub page.

Check out the BMW i4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

