Car Deal of the Day: Hit the road in style with the electric BMW i4 for only £344 a month

Fun to drive; practical interior

Desirable M Sport model

Only £343.96 a month

BMW’s i4 was an early challenger to the mighty Tesla Model 3, but despite its advancing years it’s still a formidable rival. Badge appeal, a quality interior and fine driving dynamics all add up to a desirable electric saloon.

Through the Auto Express Find A Car service, VIPGateway is offering the i4 for £343.96 a month right now. Naturally, there’s an initial payment to sort first – here it’s £4,477.46 – and this is a three-year deal, with a 5,000-mile-a-year cap.

If this is too limiting, then 8,000 miles a year can be had for the princely sum of £15.34 extra a month.

You’ll be getting the smaller battery model, but at 70.3kWh, you should be able to achieve 300 miles

on a full charge, according to BMW.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy M Sport specification; easily the most desirable trim of the range, this brings a host of appealing extras such as racier styling, anthracite headlining, an M Sport leather steering wheel, 18-inch alloys and sports seats with ‘M piping’.

The i4 is easily one of the finest electric saloons on the market, thanks to its agile handling and cosseting ride, and its sharp steering makes light work of twisty roads. And while it’s often referred to as an electric saloon, it has a practical hatchback – something that the Tesla Model 3 can’t boast of.

