Car Deal of the Day: Cheap certainly means cheerful with the Citroen C3 – under £180 a month

Citroen is a master of small cars, and the C3 is proof of that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 May

By:George Armitage
29 May 2025
New Citroen C3 Hybrid - front 3/4
  • Quirky styling and comfy interior
  • Easy to drive; 52mpg
  • Just £179.99 a month

Citroen has long been known as a builder of comfortable cars that are well equipped and keenly priced. And nowhere is this more on show with the new C3 supermini.

Available with petrol and electric power, it's not the most remarkable small car around. But it offers a lot to small-car buyers, while still being characterful.

Through the Auto Express Find A Car service, Lease4Less is offering the tiny Citroen for an equally tiny £179.99 a month. It's a two-year deal and requires £2,759.88 to be put down as an initial payment.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but if you find that a little bit too limiting, then this can be nudged up to 8,000 a year for under £10 a month.

This deal gets you a C3 in Plus spec, which gives you 17-inch diamond-cut bi-tone alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Plus, the free colour is baby blue with a retro white roof.

Under the bonnet you'll find one of Citroen's familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engines. With 99bhp, it means this isn’t the quickest small car around but it's perfectly reasonable, with 0-62mph taking 10.6 seconds. Fuel economy is the name of the game here, because it returns a claimed 52mpg.

Citroen doesn't call the new C3 a supermini and nor does it consider it a crossover. But there's no doubt that it has a mini-SUV style thanks to its chunky bumpers and raised ride height.

New Citroen C3 supermini - interior

The interior is a cool place to be – the dashboard has an interesting design and there are plenty of different materials used. Easily the highlights are the comfy seats, high-set dials and small steering wheel.        

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen C3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen C3 hub page.

Deals on Citroen C3 rivals

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift

New in-stock Suzuki SwiftCash £19,099Avg. savings £600
New Suzuki Swift

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New in-stock Toyota YarisCash £21,834Avg. savings £1,868
New Toyota Yaris

Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

New in-stock Dacia SanderoCash £14,012Avg. savings £723
New Dacia Sandero

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

It's only a matter of time before Jaguar Land Rover builds a factory in the USA
Opinion - Jaguar

It's only a matter of time before Jaguar Land Rover builds a factory in the USA

Mike Rutherford thinks Jaguar's 'Reimagine' strategy will result in the company exploring further opportunities in the USA
Opinion
25 May 2025
Electric car drivers won’t ever go back to petrol or diesel
Opinion - VW ID.7 GTX

Electric car drivers won’t ever go back to petrol or diesel

Editor Paul Barker thinks the EV transition is coming whether we like it or not
Opinion
28 May 2025
