Car Deal of the Day: Cheap certainly means cheerful with the Citroen C3 – under £180 a month

Citroen has long been known as a builder of comfortable cars that are well equipped and keenly priced. And nowhere is this more on show with the new C3 supermini.

Available with petrol and electric power, it's not the most remarkable small car around. But it offers a lot to small-car buyers, while still being characterful.

Through the Auto Express Find A Car service, Lease4Less is offering the tiny Citroen for an equally tiny £179.99 a month. It's a two-year deal and requires £2,759.88 to be put down as an initial payment.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but if you find that a little bit too limiting, then this can be nudged up to 8,000 a year for under £10 a month.

This deal gets you a C3 in Plus spec, which gives you 17-inch diamond-cut bi-tone alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Plus, the free colour is baby blue with a retro white roof.

Under the bonnet you'll find one of Citroen's familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engines. With 99bhp, it means this isn’t the quickest small car around but it's perfectly reasonable, with 0-62mph taking 10.6 seconds. Fuel economy is the name of the game here, because it returns a claimed 52mpg.

Citroen doesn't call the new C3 a supermini and nor does it consider it a crossover. But there's no doubt that it has a mini-SUV style thanks to its chunky bumpers and raised ride height.

The interior is a cool place to be – the dashboard has an interesting design and there are plenty of different materials used. Easily the highlights are the comfy seats, high-set dials and small steering wheel.

