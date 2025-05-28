Car Deal of the Day: Comfy and chic Renault Scenic electric SUV for under £235 a month

Spacious and very practical

381-mile range

Just £233.21 a month

The electric family SUV class is fit to bursting but there is one offering that has risen to the top – the Renault Scenic E-Tech.

The French brand has reinvented its famous family-friendly MPV to an equally family-suitable SUV, complete with a practical interior, great tech, and keen pricing.

You can get behind the wheel for as little as £233.21 a month right now, thanks to this deal from VehicleFlex through the Auto Express Find a Car service.

This two-year deal requires a £3,038.50 initial payment, and has a cap of 5,000 miles a year. But if you need more mileage, then that's not a problem as the broker offers an 8,000-mile-a-year deal for under £20 more a month.

Most will likely go for the longer mileage deal as the Scenic makes for a great family car thanks to its long range.

The 87kWh battery pack is claimed to give 381 miles before needing to be recharged, and in our tests we've found 300 miles to be a reasonable average. Meanwhile, the pack can be charged up to 150kW from a rapid-charger, meaning you can be on your way in under 40 minutes.