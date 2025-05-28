Car Deal of the Day: Comfy and chic Renault Scenic electric SUV for under £235 a month
The Scenic has always been a family favourite, and can be had at a tempting price. It’s out Deal of the Day for 28 May
- Spacious and very practical
- 381-mile range
- Just £233.21 a month
The electric family SUV class is fit to bursting but there is one offering that has risen to the top – the Renault Scenic E-Tech.
The French brand has reinvented its famous family-friendly MPV to an equally family-suitable SUV, complete with a practical interior, great tech, and keen pricing.
You can get behind the wheel for as little as £233.21 a month right now, thanks to this deal from VehicleFlex through the Auto Express Find a Car service.
This two-year deal requires a £3,038.50 initial payment, and has a cap of 5,000 miles a year. But if you need more mileage, then that's not a problem as the broker offers an 8,000-mile-a-year deal for under £20 more a month.
Most will likely go for the longer mileage deal as the Scenic makes for a great family car thanks to its long range.
The 87kWh battery pack is claimed to give 381 miles before needing to be recharged, and in our tests we've found 300 miles to be a reasonable average. Meanwhile, the pack can be charged up to 150kW from a rapid-charger, meaning you can be on your way in under 40 minutes.
The Scenic drives just the way you'd want a family car to – and that's quiet and comfy. It's supple around town and absorbs bumps with ease, and it's superbly refined. That said, thanks to its relative lightness (for an EV) and sharp steering, the Scenic is also good to drive on twister roads.
This deal nets you the entry-level Techno, which is no bad thing as it's packed with kit as standard. Renault throws in things such as 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, a 12-inch touchscreen with a slick Google operating system, and a clever rear armrest that will keep the kids entertained on long journeys.
Interior space is excellent for this type of car - there's bags of room in the rear seats, and the boot is massive at 545 litres.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Scenic leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Scenic hub page.
Deals on Renault Scenic rivals
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Skoda Enyaq
Toyota Bz4x
Check out the Renault Scenic E-Tech deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Find a car with the experts