But those hoping for an engaging driving experience, rather than just an impressive one, might be a little disappointed, because some of these chassis systems also isolate you from the process of driving. The steering, while well weighted and accurate, is short on feel and the rear axle steering feels less subtly integrated than the systems used by Porsche or Lamborghini.

The brakes, although monstrously powerful, also have little feel and the hybrid’s input to the engine – for all its performance – isn’t always consistent. The soundtrack is also disappointing, with an overly-augmented drone coming from the speakers masking the surprisingly subdued V8 engine noise, such are the emission and sound regulations of 2025.

The end result is the car never quite feels engaging. You prod it, push up to what you think are its limits but it gives nothing back. There’s no doubting AMG’s performance, grip or composure, but the inclination to want to explore this car’s full potential just doesn’t feel appropriate at road speeds, no matter how experienced you are as a driver.

So what about the ‘GT’ bit, then? Well the GT 63 S E does serve this purpose well in many regards, referring back to the great ride quality, a nicely appointed cabin (although one we’re not sure quite lives up to the price point) and those semi-usable rear seats. But there are issues here, too, not least the relatively poor refinement on account of considerable road roar and the fact the boot space is reduced due to the hybrid-system’s battery pack sitting above the rear axle. The ability to creep out of the driveway on e-power is a boon, though, and we know this form of hybrid isn’t really about all-electric range, so we won’t mark it down on its tiny six-mile figure.

As a technical exercise, the GT 63 S E Performance is quite an achievement, but we’re not entirely sure the benefits of this hybrid system can justify the compromises in a subjective measure. It might sound like a motoring journalist cliche, but we’re wanting for more feel, less weight and less complexity. But rival brands such as Porsche are finding more sophisticated and integrated ways of working in electrification on cars like its new 911 GTS, and with a new 911 Turbo just around the corner, we can’t help but wonder if AMG’s rival has picked a better pathway.

Model: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Premium Plus Price: £186,290 Powertrain: 4.0-litre, V8 turbo petrol, plus 1x e-motor and 6.1kWh battery Power/torque: 803bhp/1,420Nm Transmission: 9-speed auto, all-wheel drive 0-62mph: 2.8 seconds Top speed: 199mph Economy/CO2: 26.7mpg/241g/km Size (L/W/H): 4,728/1,984/1,354mm On sale: Now

