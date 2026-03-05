The growth spurt has also resulted in a whopping 583-litre boot capacity, which is 61 litres up on the previous model and more than any version of the Qashqai, MG HS or Jaecoo 7 can haul. It’s not far off the Sportage’s (up to) 591 litres, either.

But it's not just the size that’s impressive. Mazda has lowered the boot opening, which is especially useful for lugging heavier cargo, and there’s no load lip to lift stuff over. The boot area is longer and deeper than the last one, too. When you need to haul as much stuff as possible, the 40:20:40 split rear seats fold down to provide 2,019 litres worth of space to play with, and the 2,000kg towing capacity is the same as the previous CX-5.

All positive so far then. But let's now turn our attention to the front of the cabin which is so minimalist you might not believe it’s a Mazda. There isn't even a volume dial; pretty much every physical button or switchgear has been eradicated. It looks and feels far closer to one of this car’s Chinese rivals like the Omoda 7, rather than the previous CX-5.

The loss of the rotary controller you got in the old model isn’t too big a deal in our opinion. For one thing, it didn’t work well with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which most people use these days. But not having any physical climate controls does feel like a misstep, as other SUVs have proven you can still create a modern or even futuristic interior without compromising on functionality in this way.

That means almost all of the car’s functions are done via the touchscreen. Most models come with a 12.9-inch central display, but the range-topping Homura version like the one we tested gets a whopping 15.6-inch screen – almost the same size as the Tesla Model Y’s.