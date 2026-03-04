Verdict

With so much of its technology shared with the smash-hit Jaecoo 7, it would be easy to assume the Omoda 7 will be a success too. There are lots of positives - it’s slightly cheaper and more spacious than the Jaecoo, has the same PHEV system with tremendous EV range, and while Jaecoo might be targeting premium appeal, the Omoda doesn’t feel cheap in comparison. Clumsy driving dynamics and a fussy infotainment screen detract from the appeal though.

Omoda is yet another Chinese brand that’s recently arrived in the UK. Its first offering here was the Nissan Qashqai-rivalling Omoda 5, and we’ve now got behind the wheel of the larger Omoda 7.

Alongside Jaecoo, Chery and the recently announced Lepas, Omoda is one of four sub-brands within the Chery Auto group that’s looking to take a share of the hybrid SUV market. However, it’s difficult to see how Omoda is going to stand out, not just from established manufacturers, but also from its own siblings.

The Omoda 7 itself is a sister car to the Jaecoo 7 and while a pure-petrol version is coming in a few months, the Omoda is launching with the same ‘Super Hybrid System’ – comprising a 1.5-litre petrol engine and 18.3kWh battery – found in the Jaecoo 7 and Chery Tiggo 7.