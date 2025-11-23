Verdict

There’s no denying that the Abarth 600e is a competent fast EV, however it lacks the mischievousness and charm that earned the Italian’s old petrol-powered firecrackers a special place in our hearts. The purple menace handles well and looks the part, but in my eyes, to be a proper Abarth this car should be able to make me laugh like an idiot when I’m simply going out for a pint of milk.

Mileage: 8,114

8,114 Efficiency: 2.7 miles/kWh

Despite my desire to form a bond with the Abarth 600e over the past few months, I have to admit it hasn’t quite grown on me as much as I had hoped. I’ve yet to overwhelm the hot hatch’s 360-litre boot, however the almost non-existent rear-seat space is a problem when I’ve had to ferry family or friends about.

At least I was pleasantly surprised that my average efficiency reading didn’t plummet too much during that ferrying around in the cold winter months. Getting almost 80 per cent of the official 3.8 miles per kWh isn’t too bad, and my 3.0mi/kWh average only dropped to 2.7mi/kWh when the temperatures plunged.

My spine and I have also accepted how firm the ride in this car is, so while it’s not comfortable, I have been trying to enjoy the tuned suspension as much as possible on twisty country roads. That and the benefits of having a Torsen limited-slip differential, which helps provide grip through the corners and put the power down when exiting them.