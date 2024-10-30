Abarth 600e review

Is the Abarth 600e a good car?

There’s no denying the Abarth 600e is a very competent performance EV that delivers almost shocking agility through corners thanks to some old-school hot-hatch know-how, while even the standard version packs plenty of punch. But ultimately, this angry-looking crossover is not a car that makes you want to drive to find the perfect road, or just for the sake of it. The interior doesn’t feel all that special either, its practicality can’t match that of the best hot hatches, and the range is poor.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Small SUV Powertrain 54kWh battery, 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive Safety Not yet NCAP tested Warranty Up to three years/unlimited mileage

How much does the Abarth 600e cost?

Abarth has been competing in motorsport and turning up the wick on Fiat’s models for 75 years now. Today, it’s best known for making souped-up, loud-mouthed versions of the Fiat 500 city car. However, just as the petrol-powered Abarth 595 and 695 are being laid to rest, the performance outfit has launched its most powerful road car ever: the new 600e.

As you’ve probably guessed, it’s based on the Fiat 600e, which also means it sits on the same e-CMP2 platform as other small electric cars such as the Alfa Romeo Junior, Jeep Avenger, Peugeot E-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka Electric. Even some vans use the same fundamental underpinnings.

But Abarth has done a lot more than stick a bodykit and a bit of Alcantara on the style-conscious small SUV. For starters, its version gets a new electric motor that produces 235bhp in the standard 600e, or 278bhp in the limited-edition 600e Scorpionissima. Both use a 54kWh battery, which offers up to 207 miles of range.